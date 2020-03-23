Surgeon General says “this week is going to get bad”

The U.S. Surgeon General, Jerome Adams, warned Monday that “this week is going to get bad.” He had a sense of urgency in his voice as he said that people are going to beaches and congregating to watch the Cherry blossoms in bloom.

Adams said people think this can’t happen to them. He added, “Stay at home.”

Host Savannah Guthrie mentioned President Trump’s recent tweet stating, “THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!” Guthrie asked, with a snide throwaway comment and an edge to her voice, what that meant. Adams said it means to take this seriously. These preventative measures work best preventatively.

People are not abiding by the rules in place meant to protect us. Stay put for 15 days or stay put for months. You choose. Bite the bullet, especially GenZ. Get real.

Guthrie said nurses and doctors want the Defense Production Act to be invoked because they are desperate. Adams said, companies are working to their maximum and we don’t need to make people do what they are already doing.

She then got another crack in about the Act. If the President invokes it, he will alienate a lot of people and the left will call him a dictator. They want him to take over industries and factories.

Watch:

The President released this clip this morning, emphasizing social distancing:

STRONG & UNITED, WE WILL PREVAIL! GOD BLESS THE USA!!pic.twitter.com/T6UCyaPRIy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

This clip was also posted this morning with some good advice:

Be caring, stay at home.