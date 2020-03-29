Communist China’s thermometer makers look to kick the US while down

The Chinese Communist Party is looking for ways to hurt the United States while the nation is overwhelmed by the Wuhan Communist Chinese Party Virus.

Chinese blogger, Jennifer Zeng, reported one such plot among thermometer producers.

A forehead thermometer producer in the Chinese Communist Party ruled China is looking to damage the U.S. hit hard by #CCPVirus in a very CCP way.

Zhang Xuandong, owner of Haofeng Electronic Technology Co. in Dongguan, in China, says in a chat group of forehead thermometer producers, which has 178 members, “Produce some fake products and sell them to the U.S. They [thermometers] should read 36.5 ºC when the actual temperature is 39 ºC. In this way, more and more American people will be infected. Let’s see if they still have people left to go to other countries to harm others!”

After one member sent three laughing emojis, Zhang continued “Isn’t that a great idea? Without using one single solider, we make money, as well as make peace for the world.”

Another member says, “No, we don’t want to make money from Americans. Let them help and rely on themselves.”

They make nearly 90% of our critical drugs or the ingredients for them and Communist Chinese are not our friends.

Nice guys, huh?

Not sure if this is the fake thermometer produced by Zhang Xuandong in #China, who suggests producing fake thermometers and selling them to the US so more Americans can be infected with #CCPVirus. You can preset temperature with this thermometer, so the result is what you want. pic.twitter.com/5PuF6lbFyA — Jennifer Zeng 曾錚 (@jenniferatntd) March 29, 2020