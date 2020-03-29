Corrupt World Health Org’s bizarre interview

WHO is now a front for Chinese propaganda. They cover up for China’s screwups. A recent bizarre interview about Taiwan with a top WHO official makes it all the more obvious.

Gatestone Institute’s senior fellow Gordon Chang explained that Taiwan has the best reaction to the Coronavirus in the world thus far. They dealt with SARS and were well-prepared. WHO is uninterested in Taiwan’s response and in their existence. China will not recognize Taiwan’s independence and plans to one day take then over.

When asked by a Hong Kong reporter about why Taiwan is not a member of WHO, Bruce Aylward refused to answer the question. He insists he, of course, would want to be treated in China if he has Cov-19. Really???

BIZARRE INTERVIEW WITH WHO OFFICIAL

Aylward is not just anybody. He is an aide to WHO director-general Dr.Tedros Adhanom.

Aylward sat in silence for several seconds when he was asked about Taiwan.

“Hello?” the reporter finally asked.

“I’m sorry, I couldn’t hear your question Yvonne,” Aylward responded.

“Okay, let me repeat the question,” she said.

“No, that’s okay. Let’s move to another one then,” the WHO official told her.

The reporter doubled down, saying she was “curious” to talk about Taiwan as well as the ongoing pandemic, but Aylward quickly hung up.

After calling him again, the reporter asked about what his thoughts were to Taiwan’s response to the outbreak.

“Well, we’ve already talked about China,” Aylward answered. “And you know, when you look across all the different areas of China, they’ve actually all done quite a good job.”

Taiwan is not part of China and Aylward is suggesting otherwise.

Dr. Anthony Fauci vouched for WHO, but he is everyone’s friend.

THE NY TIMES SIDES WITH COMMUNIST CHINA AND THEIR PROPAGANDA

The NY Times Weekend briefing that came out today puts the blame for the allegedly slow response to the Wuhan Virus on technical flaws, regulatory hurdles, and lack of organized leadership — the administration. Nowhere do they blame China or WHO.

The Times gives the President no credit for cutting through all the regulatory burden, banning travel with China, and forming the task force by January 31st.

The failures of the CDC testing were a setback. Other countries, like Italy, were getting their tests from China, which were only correct 30% of the time — useless in other words.

We still keep hearing that the President refused the WHO testing. As Dr. Fauci has explained several times, WHO doesn’t do tests. They get them from us.

It takes time to create decent tests for a completely novel virus.

What the Times does not do is credit China for lying and WHO for carrying their water. Dr. Tedros, the Director of WHO said the world squandered opportunities in the beginning, but it was WHO that claimed Wuhan Virus could not spread from human to human on January 14th. They based that on lies from Emperor Xi himself.

They also spread the nonsense about calling it Wuhan Virus or Chinese Virus is racist.