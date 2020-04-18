Communist NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio tells people how best to snitch on people

Comrade de Blasio is doing what he does all the time — telling New Yorkers how they can snitch on someone. This time he wants them to snitch on people if they are not social distancing. “Action will ensue,” he promises.

He and his frenemy, King Cuomo, Governor of New York, are responsible for the numbers going off the charts. Until recently, people were still packing into subway cars without masks. In fact, he told New Yorkers to not get in the car if it was crowded and wait for the next one. Obviously, he doesn’t realize, you’d be there all day.

Some research needs to be done as to why New York is so much worse than that rest of the country. Without New York, the Wuhan Communist Chinese Party Virus would be a blip on the radar.

Watch:

How do you report places that aren’t enforcing social distancing? It’s simple: just snap a photo and text it to 311-692. #AskMyMayor pic.twitter.com/WQdCcVf1Rl — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) April 18, 2020

Our city and state are run by fools:

Yep they did.

As late as March 2nd when moron @NYCMayor sent everyone to the movies @NYCHealthCommr said to go to Chinatown parade

These morons are responsible for the spread pic.twitter.com/S7zx5jAEMD — oypy2020 (@oypy2020) April 13, 2020