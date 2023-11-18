Communist Pro-Hamas ‘Protesters’ Stormed Fox News HQ in Manhattan

Sixteen pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested Friday after they stormed News Corps’ Manhattan headquarters – which is home to The New York Post newsroom – and occupied the lobby, chanting, “Free Palestine.”

They should be more honest and chant, “Free Hamas.”

“One, two, three, four … occupation no more!” the group chanted outside the Midtown building, while several attendees waved Palestinian flags and signs, video shows.

“Five, six, seven, eight … Israel is a terrorist state!” they continued under the direction of a man shouting into a megaphone.

The movement continued inside the lobby, where protesters sat on the floor surrounded by a group of NYPD officers and News Corp security.

A handful of protesters held a large red sign that read “Fox News’ … covers up genocide,” presumably referring to the coverage of Israel’s retaliatory bombardment of the Gaza Strip in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack.

These people are mostly violent communists. Most of the pro-Hamas ‘protesters’ are the same antifa and BLM who create chaos over police shootings, the deaths of black criminals, and transgender killers.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators occupied the headquarters of News Corp (which includes the studios of Fox News) at a Manhattan direct action. They similarly occupied the lobby of the New York Times recently, accusing the paper of bias. pic.twitter.com/YKmbOAtRET — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) November 17, 2023

| Pro-Palestine Protesters have been arrested from NYC headquarter. Hundreds poured into the NewsCorp lobby chanting “Fox News’ lies cover up #genocide!#FoxNews | #ShutItDown4Palestine pic.twitter.com/BojJMMtd7G — Top Notch Journal (@topnotchjournal) November 17, 2023

Two days before, News Corp was highlighted on a disturbing map calling for “direct action” to “globalize intifada.”

The organization leading the Intifada Within Our Lifetime, which describes itself as a Palestinian-led community organization, called for followers to target the offices of technology companies.

They have 121,000 followers on Instagram.

