Communista AOC presided over the House in Speaker Pelosi’s place

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday presided over the House of Representatives in Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s place for about an hour Friday. Now she the youngest woman ever to do so. Pelosi honored her.

The Democrat, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional District, tweeted the news.

“Every day here is a sacred privilege + responsibility entrusted to me by my community. I never forget that, and moments like these drive it home,” she wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, took the gavel as part of a routine rotation of members, Reuters reported. The congresswoman presided over “special orders,” which typically consists of House members discussing their home districts after legislative business is completed.

Is Nancy Pelosi, a leftist herself, trying to tell us something?

Today I presided over the House floor for the first time. Every day here is a sacred privilege + responsibility entrusted to me by my community. I never forget that, and moments like these drive it home. Thank you to the people of NY14 + beyond. This House belongs to all of us. https://t.co/EPW5vP3lrP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 10, 2019

THIS IS NOTHING NEW

A Stalinist Is Her Hero

Nancy Pelosi once gave a speech on the floor of Congress honoring Harry Bridges, the head of the longshoreman’s union. He was a hardcore Marxist, a Soviet in fact. He was her favorite Stalinist and he was one of Frank Marshall Davis’s heroes. Davis is the one who mentored Barack Obama.

Pelosi’s closest colleague in the House, and the Burton brothers, John and Phil, manned the party’s left fringe, bringing the party far-left. She came from an area of the country which houses our furthest left politicians — the San Francisco Bay Area.

While most unions of the day were anti-communist, the Bay Area unions took a different track.

When George Meany ran the AFL-CIO, he was staunchly anti-Communist though that has changed. During the war years, seeing the devastation wrought by Communism and Nazism, the unions were vehemently opposed to the ideology.

The International Longshoremen’s and Warehousemen’s Union (ILWU), which controlled the docks of San Francisco, were different, they were communist-run. Devoted Communist Harry Bridges was their guiding force.

He lied about being a Communist as so many of them do but he was a Communist.

Bridges was not only in the Communist party but a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party USA, a position for which the documents show he was directly approved by the Kremlin.

He had devoted his life to the service of the Soviet Union and its ruler, Joseph Stalin, one of the three greatest mass murderers of all time. (Hitler and Mao Zedong are the other two.) Stalin killed 30 million people more or less.

Like Ronald Reagan, Bridges believed the world was menaced by an evil empire, but to him, the evil empire was the United States. The influence of Harry Bridges and his ILWU was what pulled the Bay Area Democratic party so far to the left. Like Ronald Reagan, Bridges believed the world was menaced by an evil empire, but to him, the evil empire was the United States. The influence of Harry Bridges and his ILWU was what pulled the Bay Area Democratic party so far to the left. Bridges and his union, more than any college professor, pulled the Democratic Party in the San Francisco Bay Area far to the left.