Tlaib gets a “calming feeling” when she thinks of the Holocaust

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., said that thinking about the Holocaust gives her a “calming feeling” because her Palestinian ancestors provided a “safe haven” for Jewish victims of the tragedy.

She made the statement on a podcast called “Skullduggery,” in an episode titled “From Rashida with Love,” The Washington Examiner reported.

“There’s always kind of a calming feeling I tell folks when I think of the Holocaust, and the tragedy of the Holocaust, and the fact that it was my ancestors – Palestinians – who lost their land and some lost their lives, their livelihood, their human dignity, their existence in many ways, have been wiped out, and some people’s passports,” Tlaib said just after the 28 minute mark.

“And just all of it was in the name of trying to create a safe haven for Jews, post-the Holocaust, post-the tragedy and the horrific persecution of Jews across the world at that time. And I love the fact that it was my ancestors that provided that, right, in many ways. But they did it in a way that took their human dignity away and it was forced on them.”

That comment is vicious and untrue. She is sarcastic and rubbing it in our face.

Her comment was to foster her claim that there must be a one-state solution for Israel. Such a resolution would make Jews a minority who would then be governed by the people who want to destroy them.

Tlaib is spreading a lie in this country. It’s propaganda.

IT’S A COMPLETE DISTORTION OF HISTORY

Tlaib is lying or completely ignorant of history. Jews were in Palestine for thousands of years with the later massive migration of Jews from Yemen to Palestine in 1881.

The truth is the Palestinian Arabs joined up with the Nazis and the fascists under Mussolini.

The Arabs rejected the establishment of a Jewish state in 1917 and a two-state solution in 1937. During World War II, the Palestinian leader at the time, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem allied with the Nazis. He collaborated with the German and Italian governments by broadcasting pro-Axis, anti-British, and anti-Jewish propaganda via radio to the Arab world, recruiting Muslim men into the German military.

After World War II, the Jewish people declared the state of Israel. The next day, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq invaded Isreal.

In 1964, the Palestine Liberation Organization was formed. Three years later, after the six-day war led to an occupation and a takeover of lands by Israel.