Communista AOC Suggests Speaker Pelosi Is a Racist

Last week, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi blasted the four radical freshman congresswomen who voted against the funding to help the Border Patrol agents care for the illegals.

The radicals, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Ilhan Omar, (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib, (D-MI), and Ayanna Pressley, (D-MA). call themselves ‘the squad,’ but the communistas would be more appropriate. You can often add Pramila Jayapal’s name to that list.

In a statement to the New York Times, Pelosi told everyone the four new lawmakers actually have little power in D.C. She said they are four people with four votes.

She’s downplaying their power. They are part of a Soros funded army of far-left agitators.

The four voted against humanitarian aid for the border families. That was even bizarre for them — that, and their attempt to boycott Wayfair for making beds for the children.

They were very angry about both.

THE SPEAKER WARNS THE COMMUNISTAS

Washington Post reporter Mike DeBonis tweeted Pelosi’s response when asked by Maureen Dowd if she has any regrets about the comments she made. Pelosi responded, “Regrets is not what I do.”

On Wednesday, the Speaker also sent out a warning to those who would publicly torch a colleague. She also told the members to come to her with problems.

INSIDE THE ROOM @SpeakerPelosi tells any House member or staffer thinking of publicly torching a fellow Democrat to “think twice.”

“Actually, don’t do that,” she added. “Think once.”https://t.co/TKix3ufxSA — Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) July 10, 2019

Ayanna Pressley said the meeting was “demoralizing” and fears the voters will take it badly.

SPEAKER PELOSI IS RACIST

AOC is not to be deterred. The Democrat leftist is claiming Pelosi was singling out “women of color.” During a conversation with the Washington Post, she claimed that Pelosi’s recent admonishments are more than just efforts to keep her caucus in line. She said she believes Pelosi is specifically going after women of color like herself and Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

“When these comments first started, I kind of thought that she was keeping the progressive flank at more of an arm’s distance in order to protect more moderate members, which I understood,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Washington Post. “But the persistent singling out . . . it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful . . . the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”

This little fascist is calling the Speaker a racist. It’s hard to feel sorry for Nancy since Democrats created her with their constant reliance on identity politics. Nancy is obviously not singling the troublemakers out because their skin isn’t lily white. They are aggressively attacking everyone and everything.

THE BRAT AND THE SPEAKER DON’T SPEAK

The Washington Post reported that the Speaker and AOC haven’t spoken in months.

“[V]irtually all communication between the two women has ceased,” the Washington Post’s Rachael Bade and Mike DeBonis wrote. “The two have not spoken one-on-one since February when Ocasio-Cortez declined Pelosi’s personal request that she join her select committee on climate change, according to individuals who know both lawmakers.”

“There hasn’t really been a relationship, to be frank,” she said. “It’s difficult.”

AOC IS OFFENDED

Yes, it is difficult, because AOC is crazy and dumb. She keeps accumulating offenses by everyone, including the Speaker.

“A glass of water could’ve [beat a 20-yr incumbt]”

“The Green Dream or whatever”

“Their public whatever” Those aren’t quotes from me; they‘re from the Speaker. Having respect for ourselves doesn’t mean we lack respect for her. It means we won’t let everyday people be dismissed. https://t.co/VMRkcd8xlL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 8, 2019

She can make vile accusations against others but don’t dare say a word about this insecure media darling.

