President Releases the Video of Woman He Didn’t “Forcibly Kiss on the Mouth”

Back in February, former Trump campaign staffer Alva Johnson claimed Trump forcibly kissed her “on the mouth” without her consent when they were alone in a campaign RV. The President just released the video.
She lied.
The video was recorded by campaign volunteer Brian Hayes on his cell phone in a recreational vehicle ahead of a Tampa, Fla. rally in 2016. It was posted by the President’s attorneys.
The 15-second video “shows that Plaintiff’s allegations in the Complaint that Mr. Trump ‘forcibly’ kissed her, and kissed her ‘on the mouth,’ are entirely false,” attorney Charles Harder wrote in a court filing.
The newly released video proves she lied. Watch the video:
Newly released video proves she lied.
Johnson’s lying attorney reportedly said it backs up her claim, “Does it look dramatic? No. That does not mean it wasn’t a serious battery. It’s a battery because she didn’t want it to happen. It’s not an appropriate thing to do to another person.”
He kissed her on the cheek in front of a bunch of people. She looked happy and bragged about working for him for eight months. He wanted to thank her and his gesture was perfectly well-received. It was a normal gesture to any normal person.