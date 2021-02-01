Companies that will cancel innocent 1-6 congresspeople

The lying media is still claiming Trump “whipped the mob into a frenzy” on January 6th despite the fact that the riot was preplanned. There was nothing in Trump’s speech that would encourage a riot. Even his rants about the corrupt election couldn’t come close to some of the things said by Pelosi, Schumer, Waters, and many others, especially in the media.

The media has also conflated the rioters and their actions with Republicans in Congress who wanted questions answered about voter fraud. It’s now an excuse to shut out any of the 100 plus Republicans who dared exercise their right to free speech.

All these 100 plus congresspeople wanted was a ten-day review of the election fraud allegations. They had NOTHING to do with the rogue rioters.

It is fascism. Can you imagine the kinds of emails these companies get from bots and communists on mailing lists?

THE FASCIST COMPANIES

The following is a list of the companies that are suspending contributions, or are considering it, to Republicans who exercised their rights to free speech. The congresspeople did what many Democrats have done and wanted to have a further examination of the questions of voter fraud in the November election.

This information comes from ‘Popular Information’ which pretends to be a news site but is actually a far-left fascist blog that cancels Republicans. It was founded and written by Judd Legum — a Think Progress (Soros) – Clinton guy.

THE LIST

BLUE PAC, During the 2020 cycle, BLUEPAC donated to three Senators who objected to the Electoral College vote — $10,000 to Tuberville, $1,000 to Marshall, and $500 to Hawley. They are now giving nothing. Big deal.

Marriott International operates more than 7000 properties worldwide. Historically, Marriott’s PAC has favored Republicans but, beginning in 2010 began evenly splitting contributions roughly evenly between the two parties. During the 2020 cycle, Marriott’s PAC donated $1000 to Hawley’s campaign and another $1,000 to Hawley’s leadership PAC.

No loss there either.

They wrote: “We have taken the destructive events at the Capitol to undermine a legitimate and fair election into consideration and will be pausing political giving from our Political Action Committee to those who voted against certification of the election,” a spokesperson said. The company did not indicate when, if ever, it would resume supporting those 147 Republicans.

Commerce Bancshares is a bank holding company best known for operating Commerce Bank. Commerce Bancshares PAC favors Republican candidates over Democratic candidates by a six-to-one margin.

During the 2020 cycle, Commerce Bancshares PAC donated $2,500 to Marshall. Commerce Bancshares told Popular Information that it has “suspended all support for officials who have impeded the peaceful transfer of power.”

Dow Inc., the massive chemical company, was more definitive. The company told leftist blog, Popular Information, that it will no longer donate to any member of Congress who objected to the certification to the Electoral College for the duration of their term in office. Dow Inc. donated $2,000 to Kennedy during the 2020 cycle.

Citibank announced that it will “not support candidates who do not respect the rule of law” and will pause all PAC activity for three months, according to an internal memo obtained by Popular Information. Citibank had previously donated $1,000 to Hawley.

If that were the case, they wouldn’t give to Democrats who have zero respect for the rule of law.

Mastercard stated that it was suspending donations “to members of Congress who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 election,” according to an internal announcement obtained by Popular Information. Mastercard’s PAC donated $1,000 to Hawley.

AT&T, the largest corporate contributor to the Republicans who objected to the election results, announced that it will suspend donations to lawmakers who participated. AT&T’s PAC donated $33,000 to five Senators — $15,000 to Cruz, $10,000 to Marshall, $4,000 to Kennedy, $2,000 to Hawley, and $2,000 to Scott.

Deloitte announced that it will suspend political contributions and “will not support those who undermine the rule of law,” according to an email to staff obtained by Popular Information. Deloitte’s PAC donated $10,000 to Marshall and $10,000 to Hawley.

Morgan Stanley is suspending contributions to lawmakers who objected to certifying the election results, reports Bloomberg. Morgan Stanley’s PAC donated $4,500 to Marshall.

ViacomCBS announced it will no longer donate to members of Congress who voted against the certification, according to an internal memo obtained by Popular Information. The CBS Corporation PAC donated $1,000 to Scott in 2019.

Pfizer said it will not donate “to any of the 147 Members of Congress who voted against certifying the Electoral College results” for at least 6 months, according to an internal memo obtained by Popular Information. Pfizer’s PAC donated $6,500 to Marshall, $5,000 to Lummis, and $2,500 to Kennedy.

Airbnb issued a statement that its PAC “will update its framework and withhold support from those who voted against the certification of the presidential election results.” Airbnb’s PAC donated $2200 to Scott.

Amazon, which donated over $600,000 to the group of Republicans who voted to overturn the election results, also told Popular Information that it “has suspended contributions to any member of Congress who voted to override the results of the U.S. presidential election.”

Verizon, which donated $15,500 to three Senators, will also be “suspending contributions in 2021 to any member of Congress who voted in favor of objecting to the election results.”

Intel, which donated $2,500 to Cruz, told Popular Information that it “will not contribute to members of Congress who voted against certification of the Electoral College vote as we feel that action was counter to our company’s values.”

General Electric, which donated $4,000 to three Senators, will also halt donations to the group, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Disney told Politico that in light of the insurrection, the company has “decided we will not make political contributions in 2021 to lawmakers who voted to reject the certification of the Electoral College votes.” Disney’s PAC donated $2,000 to Hawley and $1,000 to Scott.

Oracle announced on Twitter that it was suspending donations to “anyone who voted against certifying the November 2020 election results.” Oracle’s PAC donated $1,000 to Cruz and $210 to Marshall.

KPMG said it “is imposing a moratorium on contributions to Members of Congress who supported objections to state certifications of the 2020 presidential election results.” KPMG’s PAC donated $10,000 to Marshall and $5,000 to Lummis.

Walmart said it will suspend all PAC donations to the 147 Republicans who objected. Days prior the company told Reuters that it planned to “examine and adjust our political giving strategy.” Walmart’s PAC donated $9,000 to four Senators — $2,500 to Lummis, $2,500 to Marshall, $2,000 to Cruz, and $2,000 to Hawley.

Holland & Hart told Popular Information that”going forward” it will “not contribute to the election campaigns of any legislator who voted to object to the certification of the 2020 Presidential election.” Holland & Hart’s PAC donated $5,000 to Lummis.

Southern Company told the Atlanta-Journal Constitution that it will halt political spending for lawmakers who don’t act “in a manner consistent” with “honesty, respect, fairness, integrity and the value of diversity.” Southern Company’s PAC donated $10,000 to Marshall, $5,000 to Cruz, and $5,000 to Lummis.

Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, announced that they “will be suspending indefinitely contributions to those who voted against the lawful certification of the Electoral College,” reports Digital Music News.

Exelon “will take this opportunity to conduct a thorough review of our political contributions and PAC activity,” reports The Baltimore Sun. A spokesperson told the Sun that “we will not be making contributions to lawmakers who voted to contest the outcome of the election.” Exelon’s PAC donated $2,000 to Hawley.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) told Popular Information that it will suspend contributions to the lawmakers who objected to the results. “The attack on our US Capitol was deeply disturbing and goes against everything we stand for in our democracy. Given this moment in history, the PwC PAC has suspended all political contributions to any member of Congress who voted to object to the certification of electoral votes,” said a spokesperson. PwC’s PAC donated $10,000 to Marshall.

Comcast/NBCUniversal, the largest corporate contributor to the Republican Senators who objected to the Electoral College count, will be suspending “all…political contributions to those elected officials who voted against certification of the Electoral College votes.” According to Popular Information’s analysis, Comcast donated at least $44,500 in the 2020 election cycle to four of the eight Senators who objected to the Election. Hyde-Smith received at least $17,500 from the company.

Hallmark took an even more decisive stance. The company told Popular Information that it will be requesting refunds from the Senators it had donated to who had objected to the certification of the results, stating that these Senators’ actions do not reflect the “company’s values.” During the 2020 election cycle, Hallmark’s PAC donated $5,000 to Marshall and $3,000 to Hawley.

Goldman Sachs told The New York Times that it was freezing donations and plans to conduct a “thorough assessment of how people acted during this period.”

Dell said it “will suspend all contributions to members of Congress whose statements and activities during the post-election period are not in line with Dell’s principles.”

Nike said it “will not support any member of Congress…who voted to decertify the Electoral College results.”

They’re too busy supporting the Chinese Communist Party.

Walgreens said “has decided to suspend contributions to the members of Congress who voted to object to the certification of the U.S. Electoral College votes,” reports Quartz.

PPG Industries said the company will “suspend all political contributions to members of Congress that who voted to object to the Electoral College certification,” according to an internal memo obtained by Popular Information.

S&P Global said it has “suspended contribution indefinitely to all member of Congress who voted against certification of the election,” according to an internal memo obtained by Popular Information.

Eli Lilly said it will “suspend political giving to those who voted against certification of the 2020 election results.” The company wrote that while they support candidates from both parties, “[they] expect any candidate [they] support to demonstrate respect for people and respect for our democratic process and institutions.

BASF, Genentech, and Sanofi — three major chemical firms — are “cutting off donations to members of the Senate and House of Representatives who objected to certifying any state electoral results,” reports Chemical & Engineering News.

Zillow told Vox that they will suspend contributions to those who objected to Biden’s electoral college victory.

Best Buy announced it will halt donations to those who voted against the certification, reports the Star Tribune.

American Express CEO Steve Squeri announced that the company will no longer support the Republican members who objected to the election results, according to an internal staff memo obtained by Popular Information. “Last week’s attempts by some congressional members to subvert the presidential election results and disrupt the peaceful transition of power do not align with our American Express Blue Box values; therefore AXP PAC will not support them,” Squeri writes.

Cisco told The Hill that it will not donate “to any of the 147 representatives and senators who attempted to prevent Congress from fulfilling its constitutional duty to certify a legitimate and fair presidential election.”

Google announced that its PAC will “not be making any contributions this cycle to any member of Congress who voted against certification of the election results.”

AllState, PG&E, Kraft Heinz, Public Service Enterprise Group, EBay, General Mills, Qurate Retail Group, AES, and Newmont Corp — all member of the Fortune 500 — told CNN they were suspending contributions to members of Congress who voted to subvert the results of the presidential election.

Companies that will pause political giving

Companies that will take subverting the democratic process into consideration

Bank of America

Berkshire Hathaway Energy

Ford

Bayer

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

Juul

Companies that are reviewing their political giving

CVS Health

ExxonMobil

FedEx

Amgen

Target

T-Mobile/Sprint

Delta

Procter & Gamble

Truist

Toyota

United Airlines

Koch Industries

Chevron

Home Depot

Cox Enterprises

Lowe’s

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Companies that responded but declined to comment

Hogan Lovells and New York Life responded to Popular Information’s inquiry but declined to comment.

Companies that did not respond

Of the 144 corporations Popular Information contacted, 46 have not responded.

Abbott Laboratories, Ally Financial, Alston & Bird, AMC Theatres, Anthem, Bacardi, Burger King, Caterpillar, Charter Communications, CSX Corporation, Deere & Company, DLA Piper LLP, Enterprise Holdings, Fox Corporation, General Dynamics, Glaxosmithkline, Glover Park Group, Greenberg Traurig, Halliburton, Hartford Financial Services Group, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Honeywell, iHeartmedia, Invesco Holding, K&L Gates, McguireWoods, Merck & Co., Metlife, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas, Motorola Solutions, Murphy Oil, Nestle Purina Petcare, NetJets, News Corporation, Norfolk Southern, Northwestern Mutual, Philips North America, Phillips 66, Publix Super Markets, Reynolds American, Rolls-Royce, Samsung Electronics, Sidley Austin, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Southwest Airlines, and Teva Pharmaceuticals

Related