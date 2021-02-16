Computer guy Bill Gates has a plan to govern the entire world

Microsoft founder Bill Gates wants the world to go to zero emissions and, if we don’t, he predicts the utter failure of our planet well before the end of the century. How does he know this? He doesn’t.
Radical Bill Gates wants another $35 billion for climate and clean energy research. Another part of his plan is to get people to eat fake meat so we can eliminate farting, burping cows as a source of food.
Gates wants electric everything.
Some of his crazy ideas exactly like AOC’s Green New Deal. The cows sound like AOC, and his ideas about buildings do as well. He wants to see the steel and cement industries completely retooled. Gates says they account for 16% of all carbon dioxide emissions.
That idea he has would be equivalent to building a new New York City every month.
Widespread adoption of next-generation nuclear energy to supplement wind and solar is part of the plan. That one makes sense since nuclear energy is the only energy source that is independent of fossil fuels.
Gates wrote a new book, “How to Avoid a Climate Disaster,” so you can read more there.
Gates told CBS News he’s a big believer in wind and solar and thinks it can one day provide up to 80% of the country’s electricity. However, Gates insists unless we discover an effective way to store and ship wind and solar energy, nuclear power will likely have to do the rest. Energy from nuclear plants can be stored so it’s available when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing.
We are doing fine without any of these impossibly expensive changes.
YES, HE’S A HYPOCRITE BUT CAN AFFORD IT
Gates admitted he has a big carbon footprint.
“I probably have one of the highest greenhouse gas footprints of anyone on the planet,” adding “my personal flying alone is gigantic.”
He’s absolving himself for his climate sins by purchasing plant-based aviation fuel, switching to an electric car, using solar panels, and buying carbon credits to the tune of $7 million per year.
None of those things is a sacrifice for this mega-wealthy computer guy.
Bill Gates wants a zero-emission economy controlled by elites and the people will suffer, but not him or his fellow elites.
According to Gates, the planet needs to reach zero carbon emissions in order to “avoid catastrophe.”
How can he know this? He can’t. We are supposed to accept this because he’s rich and talks with a lot of people in his echo chamber who think like him.
While he has some good ideas and good intentions, he goes way too far and he’s dangerous.
Criminals In Action eugenicist guy, FIFA.
Will he remove all of those backdoors on Windows OS if we let him be emperor of the world?
Oh…the culling means there won’t be anything left to rule over.
How about that man made utopia! No thanks.
People like Bill Gates are dangerous. These people have amassed Billions, but not by work. They made their money on BS. Gates made his first million by selling IBM an operating system he didn’t have. Much of Microsoft’s technology was basically stolen; though “legally”. It’s the same with scams like Facebook, Twitter, and Google. The Government has allowed them to steal your private information and sell it. There business models are built on being able to legally steal your personal information.
So called “Green Energy” is a scam. Where are those solar panels manufactured; it’s not in America? The whole Climate Change and Green Movement is just a cover for Globalization and massive wealth redistribution. The real future of energy is Nuclear Fusion and we can do it in under 10 years if the Government mounted a Manhattan Project or Space Race scale project to do it. What people really don’t understand is oil is not going to go away for at least 100 years even if we do figure out Nuclear Fusion. Where do you think all these plastics we use in our daily lives come from?
Instead of trying to control the Planet, which would require controlling the Sun, we need to be concentrating on how to evolve in harmony with the Planet. Cows farting in the fields is much more in harmony with Mother Nature than concrete jungles like NYC, LA, and San Francisco where most of this nonsense comes from.
Gates is a misanthrope. He has no good intentions. He wants far fewer people under far more control. He wants people to be his zoo animals.
Plant based aviation fuel still produces CO2. Electric cars generate CO2 at the power plant.
His good intentions are all about his bank account and control.
They’ve found the silver bullet to rule the world. And it won’t end with a vaccine. There will be another Covid variant and anonther and another. The mask wearing won’t end with a vaccine.
A pandemic means money and lots of it.
