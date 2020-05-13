Comrade AOC to co-chair Biden climate policy committee

A person can’t get much further left than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, yet Joe Biden selected her to sit on one of his six climate policy committees. She is not only a communista [Democrat socialist], but her policies are also outlandish and so is she.

This is what was worked out with communist [Democrat socialist] Bernie Sanders, according to the Washington Post.

Not only is she on the committee, she co-chairs. Bernie is likely trying to win over his disappointed comrades who feel Biden’s extreme climate plan isn’t radical enough.

AOC, as she calls herself on Twitter, will “develop proposals by co-chairing a climate policy panel that the former vice president created as part of a larger effort to woo the party’s left-wing,” WaPo writes.

She won’t be able to compromise or she’ll lose her comrades, and she wouldn’t anyway.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, told a Nevada TV station that Ocasio-Cortez will participate in the initiative.

“We’ve set up joint committees together to deal with how we would deal with everything from the [coronavirus] all the way down to education, the criminal justice system, the new Green Deal, etc.,” Biden told Las Vegas TV station KLAS on Tuesday. “We have, you know, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. She is on one of the panels.”

THE SENILE AND THE NITWITS

Some people who listen to Biden, who has mostly been in hiding for months, feel he’s too senile to run anything. If he wins, they’d like to know who exactly will run the government. If true, he’s not capable of forming climate policy and we now know he’s delegating some of it to AOC.

Lauren Hitt, a spokeswoman for Ocasio-Cortez, said, “She [AOC] believes the movement will only be successful if we continue to apply pressure both inside and outside the system. This is just one element of the broader fight for just policies.”

These two nitwits — Bernie and AOC — are pushing the party into communism. You can’t call their views socialist if you are honest.

AOC authored the Green New Deal and it’s beyond absurd.

Alexandria OMao-Cortez and her comrade Ed Markey released the non-binding resolution for the economy-destroying Green New Deal. You can read her Green New Deal resolution and here Q&A — very informative — on this link. It’s stunningly insane.

THE GREEN NEW DEAL

It calls for “net-zero greenhouse gas emissions” by 2030, but in a subtle shift that could expand support to centrist Democrats, it also allows for noncarbon-emitting energy sources that aren’t wind and solar power, but just until they reach their goal.

The resolution claims “it’s the government’s duty” to go “net-zero.”

The plan has lots of benefits for bums. If you’re unwilling to work, no problem, the government (taxpayers) will take care of you.

It bans affordable energy, nuclear power, most cars we see on the roads, tears down and rebuilds all buildings, air travel will be gone, and everyone gets paid, even for nothing.

That should save the earth [sarcasm].

Ocasio-Cortez’s non-binding resolution calls for a variety of social justice and welfare state goals, including “a family-sustaining wage, adequate family and medical leave, paid vacations and retirement security” and “high-quality health care” benefits for Americans.

Progressives had originally promised 100 percent renewable energy and banning fossil fuels in ten years, but there is a little give on that.

It urges the elimination of carbon-based fuel all the major segments of the economy — electricity, manufacturing, buildings, transportation, and even agriculture — all while ensuring a “fair and just transition for all communities and workers.”

And you know those pesky planes? They will all be gone at the end of this. The plan calls for “highspeed rail at a scale where air travel stops becoming necessary.” Poor Hawaii and there goes that trip to Europe.

NO SUN, NO POWER

The dingbats do not explain what happens when the sun goes in and the wind dies. They are, in essence, calling for the takeover of all these industries.

The resolution proposes massive public investments in clean energy infrastructure on things such as light rail and weatherized buildings.

This would require massive tax increases/thefts well beyond those she plans to steal from billionaires. There are only 2,208 billionaires in the USA. In fact, when you add her communist healthcare, free college, free housing, open borders, and free everything for illegal aliens, it’s not possible.

We already know it won’t put a dent in the climate.

In the resolution, as promised, she demands a “national, social, industrial, economic mobilization on a scale not seen since World War II.”