Comrade de Blasio: “voluntary…is over,” “we need…every form of mandate”

The tyrannical Dem clowns are parading into town, and no more voluntary for you. The delta variant is here, soon to be followed by more variants and more control.
Comrade de Blasio, aka Warren Wilhelm or Ché to some, ordered all city workers — 300,000 people — to get the COV vaccine or get tested weekly. It doesn’t stop there, however.
He wants more mandates, far more tyrannical. DeBlasio is prompting private businesses to force vaccines on their employees. Since government can’t really mandate it, he is going to bully private businesses to do it.
In an interview on MSNBC, the mayor declared that “we need to look at every form of mandate” and “the voluntary phase is over.”
“I think we need to look at every form of mandate — that’s public sector and private sector,” he said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “I’ve said to the private sector in New York City, any private sector entity, ‘Go ahead and do a full mandate, if that’s something you feel you can do and works for you, do it now. Everyone’s in a different situation, but go as far as you can go right now because we have to stop the delta variant.’”
The government was so “kind,” he said. They tried “voluntary” and “we could not have been more kind and compassionate as a country…free testing… incentives [he’s offering $100 tax dollars to everyone who gets vaccinated]…warm and friendly embrace.”
NYC Mayor de Blasio on vaccines:
“We’ve got to shake people at this point and say ‘c’mon now.’ We tried voluntary. We could not have been more kind and compassionate as a country…free testing, incentives, friendly warm embrace — the voluntary phase is over.” pic.twitter.com/9Ulgs7ISjz
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 28, 2021
Credibility is over and we need every form of resistance.
Wilhelm can impress me by marching over to Calypso Louie’s church and vaxxing everyone in attendance.
Does Calypso Louie have a NYC HQ?
What if it is the other way around and the vaxxed are spreading the Gain of Function variant?
Is it just that the Vaxxer Cult has gone crazy or is there a more sinister reason behind the vaccination craziness. We are finding that the Vaccines aren’t what we were told they were. Deaths are downs and it is estimated that over 100 million people have natural immunity. What is wrong with People stepping back and seeing if the COVID Vaccines really are safe? I am told by some in the Black Community that they worry this is just something the Government is forcing on people to make them chemically dependent on an “antidote” in the Future. We have been lied to about so much related to COVID, I for some reason don’t see this as too far fetched. I’m generally in good overall health and never get the Flu, so I’ll take my chances until we get some real history on these vaccinations. Since I don’t live in NYC with a population density in places of 60,000 per square mile, I’ll wait for the accepted pear reviewed studies before getting vaccinated. That should take at least 4 or 5 years. In the last 30 years when the Government claims “science” you can be pretty sure you’re being lied to. America’s best and brightest don’t work for the Government!