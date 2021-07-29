Comrade de Blasio: “voluntary…is over,” “we need…every form of mandate”

















The tyrannical Dem clowns are parading into town, and no more voluntary for you. The delta variant is here, soon to be followed by more variants and more control.

Comrade de Blasio, aka Warren Wilhelm or Ché to some, ordered all city workers — 300,000 people — to get the COV vaccine or get tested weekly. It doesn’t stop there, however.

He wants more mandates, far more tyrannical. DeBlasio is prompting private businesses to force vaccines on their employees. Since government can’t really mandate it, he is going to bully private businesses to do it.

In an interview on MSNBC, the mayor declared that “we need to look at every form of mandate” and “the voluntary phase is over.”

“I think we need to look at every form of mandate — that’s public sector and private sector,” he said on MSNBC’s Morning Joe. “I’ve said to the private sector in New York City, any private sector entity, ‘Go ahead and do a full mandate, if that’s something you feel you can do and works for you, do it now. Everyone’s in a different situation, but go as far as you can go right now because we have to stop the delta variant.’”

The government was so “kind,” he said. They tried “voluntary” and “we could not have been more kind and compassionate as a country…free testing… incentives [he’s offering $100 tax dollars to everyone who gets vaccinated]…warm and friendly embrace.”

