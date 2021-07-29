Nation of Islam banned but not because they call Jews ‘termites’

















Twitter banned the Nation of Islam over criticism of vaccines, not because they hate whites and Jews.

The Federalist reported the ban.

“Twitter moved to ban the account last week after being targeted for promoting ‘misinformation.’ In reaction to the ban, a high-ranking member in the group tweeted, ‘Unsurprisingly, Twitter, Inc. has suspended The Nation of Islam’s official account: @OfficialNOI,’” The Federalist reported.

“A report cited by the White House this month said that 12 Twitter accounts are responsible for 65 percent of supposed anti-vaccine content. One of the 12 listed was Rizza Islam, a Nation of Islam member. While Twitter took action against the group after perpetual mRNA vaccines criticism, it remained silent on its previous anti-semitism.”

The account has tweeted anti-white and anti-Semitic messages for decades.

In 2018, for example, The Daily Wire notes, Farrakhan said “the powerful Jews are my enemy” during a speech, adding, “white folks are going down. And Satan is going down. And Farrakhan, by God’s grace, has pulled the cover off of that Satanic Jew and I’m here to say your time is up, your world is through.”

In that same year, Farrakhan tweeted a clip of another speech where he compared Jews to termites. He captioned that video: “I’m not an anti-Semite. I’m anti-Termite.”

