Comrade Waters wants Trump marched out of the WH with military

Representative Maxine Waters (CommunistD-CA) was on MSNBC on Tuesday and you will not be shocked to find out that she wants President Donald Trump “marched out” of the White House by either the military or Secret Service.

That’s so Stalin of her.

THE EXCHANGE

Anchor Ayman Mohyeldin fed Waters the question to get the answer she wanted, “I know there is a lot of Democrats counting down the ways. I wanted to read something Speaker Pelosi said about Trump. She said she’s counting down the hours until he’s gone. ‘I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands, and his feet.’ I’m curious to get your thoughts. Is that what a lot of Democrats are thinking right now about President Trump that he’s got to get out of there one way or the other?”

Democrat icon Maxine Waters said, “We want him out, and we keep hearing these rumors about everything that he’s doing to try and stay in. We’ve even heard rumors he said he’s not leaving. We want him out, and to tell you the truth, I don’t know exactly what you do with the president who has lost an election, and you have a new person who has been elected to the presidency, and the old president is not wanting to leave. I don’t know what you do.

We want to know what you do about a senile old hack and a communist running mate who allegedly won over 82 million voters without even campaigning.

.@RepMaxineWaters says if Trump isn’t willing to leave the White House on Jan. 20, she’d like to see the military or Secret Service march him out. pic.twitter.com/uNGRnD2Wyn — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) December 23, 2020