Concerning message from Dr. Ryan Cole about the vaccine

The Brilliant Dr. Ryan Cole, a board-certified pathologist, is finding inexplicable, aggressive cancers at unusual ages could be related to the vaccine. Oncologists around the world are listing a large number of cancers in the vaccinated that he has never seen in his career.
He explains that it could be the vaccine turning the signals off that fight the atypical cells. Pfizer might be decreasing vitally neutralizing antibodies.
If true, it’s concerning.
Watch:
Ryan is most of the most brilliant men I have ever met on this planet. His findings are very disturbing.
Dr. Cole said it could be temporary but who is studying it?
BREAKING: Dr. Ryan Cole, Idaho pathologist and owner and operator of a diagnostics lab, reports a '20 times increase' of cancer in vaccinated patients
This doctor wants the elderly to get the boosters:
Dr. Francis Bauer of the Francis Crick Institute, London – the biggest biomedical and cancer research institute in Europe – confirms the findings of Dr. Ryan Cole (tweeted previously): recipients of Pfizer have 5-6 fold DECREASE in vitally important neutralizing antibodies…
More from Dr. Cole:
