Mayorkas let 12k untested Haitians into the interior- it’s our ‘proudest tradition’

















On the Sunday shows, DHS Secretary Mayorkas admitted to releasing 10 to 12,000 Haitians into the country. He also said that number will go up. We know that’s true. About 20,000 are amassing and staging in Colombia to come up. DHS warned they are also coming by sea.

We don’t know who they are and he admitted they are not vaccinated.

He also didn’t test any of them.

The DHS Secretary said there won’t be a wall to stop the massive immigration because people crossing illegally is “one of our proudest traditions.

Mayorkas says Biden administration opposes the wall because people crossing illegally is “one of our proudest traditions” pic.twitter.com/d5C7tjhnkH — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) September 26, 2021

DHS Sec. Mayorkas: We Did Not Test Haitian Migrants for COVID Before Releasing Them into U.S. pic.twitter.com/dbe2Va5CXo — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 26, 2021

