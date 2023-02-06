Conclusive Study: Vitamin D Reduces ICU Admissions by 72%

Dr. Fauci won’t tell you this, but Vitamin D is essential for your immune system and will help you fight COVID.
An analysis study from Italy found Vitamin D has a substantial protective effect against hospitalization and mortality from COVID-19.
The study has huge numbers, and they are true numbers.
According to the study, Vitamin D supplementation results in the following:
72% reduction in ICU admission
51% reduction in your risk of death
It’s conclusive.
The TSA [trial sequential analysis] of the protective role of vitamin D and ICU admission showed that, since the pooling of the studies reached a definite sample size, the positive association is conclusive…
The current evidence supports the benefits of vitamin D interventions in patients hospitalized with COVID-19 due to the protective effect provided by vitamin D against ICU admission and mortality…
In conclusion, the positive results highlighted again and now validated by TSAs suggest that an indisputable association between vitamin D supplementation and the protective effect on ICU admission can be considered definitive evidence. On the contrary, further studies are needed to assess the utilization of vitamin D regarding the risk of death in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Definitive Study
Dr. Panda published the study and the conclusion is also promoted on his substack.
Fauci was with someone on social media and the host, for some reason, asked Fauci how much Vitamin D he took. Fauci replied 10,000 IU. There was no more to it, just how much, not why. Evidently Fauci sees some benefit from Vitamin D.