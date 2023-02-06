Cultural Revolution Comes to a Disney + Cartoon

Disney+ is teaching CRT through cartoons, including the insane conspiracy theory that Lincoln did not free the slaves.

Disney+ distorts US history in cartoons now. So much for Bob Iger bringing calm to Disney. One particularly insane cartoon, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, discusses a “terrifying” [and dishonest] truth about Abraham Lincoln. He is painted as someone who didn’t care about the slaves.

Lincoln sacrificed everything to free the slaves and maintain the union.

The Disney cartoon falsely claims Lincoln never wanted to free the slaves.

Penny, and compatriots discover Juneteenth’s history, when they unearth the terrifying truth that Smithsville’s founder was a slave owner. Catch the all new Season 2 of “The Proud Family:Louder and Prouder”, premiering tomorrow on Disney+ worldwide. pic.twitter.com/Qi0y9rdkYY — ConsumerofToons (@consumeroftoons) January 31, 2023

THE CULTURAL REVOLUTION IN AMERICA

The cartoon promotes reparations and other extremist ideas. It makes blacks into victims and whites into hateful oppressors. Everything is determined by skin color. This isn’t the first cartoon like this or the last.

The characters sing about the country being built on slavery. Everything is anti-white. Whites are portrayed as supremacists and systemic racists. Every institution is colored white and, thus, systemically racist.

This is meant to change our culture so elites like Biden can ‘build back better.’

Bob Iger promised to tone down the hate, but he has simply embedded it even more deeply into his company’s products.

In the end, we will all become slaves to the elites – blacks, whites; it won’t matter.

This Disney clip is pure critical race theory, including the insane conspiracy theory that Lincoln did not free the slaves.pic.twitter.com/kLqPUU34Mn — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 5, 2023

LIBERIA

The true history is Lincoln offered to send the freed slaves back to their homeland if they wanted to go. Some chose to do that. The new land was called Liberia.

The American Colonization Society founded Liberia. They were a group of men who believed that freed slaves had better chances closer to their roots; Liberia became a beacon for the freed slave. Presidents of the Colonization Society included James Madison and Henry Clay. “There is a moral fitness in the idea,” said the latter, “of returning Africa her children, whose ancestors have been torn from her by the ruthless hand of fraud and violence.”

No one forced them, and Lincoln quickly abandoned the idea. He thought they would be better off returning to their home.

Without a doubt, Lincoln was well-intentioned. He earnestly wanted what was best for all, but perhaps he should have heeded the words of Frederick Douglass: “We live here — have lived here — have a right to live here, and mean to live here.”

Lincoln feared we would not be able to live together. When the idea seemed unpopular, he abandoned it. He never intended to force them. It seemed like a good idea in those times. You can’t take people out of their time and put them in ours with what we know today.

