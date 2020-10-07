Hanoi Jane feels so ‘lucky,’ so ‘blessed’ for COV — ‘God’s gift to the left’

Jane Fonda, who rooted for the Communist Vietnamese in the war with the United States, is now thrilled about the coronavirus and those 200,000 dead Americans. She feels it provides an opportunity for Americans and allegedly shows Donald Trump for who he is. Coronavirus is a gift, she believes. We’re so lucky about COVID and all those dead Americans. She feels ‘lucky’ and ‘blessed.

THE DIATRIBE

The coronavirus is “God’s gift to the Left,” the aged commie said as she told viewers to vote for Biden. “That’s a terrible thing to say,” Fonda admitted. “I think it was a very difficult thing to send down to us, but it has ripped the band-aid off who [Trump] is and what he stands for, and what is being done to average people and working people in this country.”

“We can see it now,” she added. “People who couldn’t see it before, you know, they see it now. And we have a chance to harness that anger and make a difference. So, I feel so blessed to be alive right now.”

“We can stop fascism,” Fonda continued in her illogical diatribe. “This is … an existential crossroads, and we are people who can help determine which way humanity goes. What a great gift, what a tremendous opportunity, we are just so lucky, we have to use it with every ounce of intelligence and courage and wherewithal we have.”

The biggest problem with her reasoning is she’s the fascist.

“This is it,” she added. “This is it.”

Watch the Washington Free Beacon video: