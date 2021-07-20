Motion to proceed with ballot inspection in Fulton County

















A motion to proceed immediately with ballot inspection in Fulton County, Georgia has been submitted to the county’s Superior Court, court documents released today show.

“Motion to immediately proceed with ballot inspection: Come now, Petitioners Garland Favorito, Michael Scupin, Trevor Terris, Sean Draime, Stacey Doran, Christopher Peck, and Brandi Taylor (hereafter the Favorito Petitioners), by and through their attorneys of record, and file their motion to immediately proceed with ballot inspection,” the motion stated.

The Fulton attorney is saying discovery and microscopic inspection are dead for now, but Mr. Favorito says the case remains alive. He will likely file a motion for discovery.

