Conditions to Replace Joe Biden as the Candidate

Biden isn’t dropping out. The only way he drops out is if he dies. However, it’s good to know what could happen if he changes his mind. This information comes from the Wall Street Journal.

Biden would have to agree to step down and free his delegates so that Democrats could replace him. There is always the 25th Amendment which applies in his case, but no one seems interested in it.

If Biden stays in the race

Biden has enough delegates to win the nomination. There isn’t a path for another candidate to become the Democratic nominee. If most convention delegates wished for an alternative, it would require the president’s supporters to defect en masse.

Current party rules read: “Delegates elected to the national convention pledged to a presidential candidate shall in all good conscience reflect the sentiments of those who elected them.”

If Biden drops out of the race

The Democrats will nominate a new candidate at the Democratic National Convention, which takes place in Chicago this August.

All of the Biden delegates preparing to go to Chicago would become uncommitted delegates.

Delegates would likely pick the candidate Joe Biden wants.

Harris doesn’t automatically become the nominee just because she is vice president—the delegates have already been selected, so she is on the same footing as any other person.

The Democratic Party’s so-called stars include California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Michelle Obama’s name has been mentioned even though she has no qualifications for the job. She could always end up as vice president. Michael Bloomberg has been mentioned. Jewish candidates wouldn’t be chosen because they’d lose Minnesota.

If Biden drops out after the convention

The Democrats choose a new candidate. Democratic Party Chair Jaime Harrison would need to consult with Democratic governors and members of Congress before filling the vacancy.

The only person that could inherit the campaign funds is Kamala Harris.

PACS can collect unlimited funds.

The New York Times wants Biden to drop out.

The New York Times editorial board described Biden as appearing to be “the shadow of a great public servant” in the debate, during which he repeatedly misspoke and struggled to complete answers. His performance led to widespread alarm among many Democrats.

“Mr. Biden has been an admirable president,” said the unsigned opinion, as is typical for pieces representing the editorial board’s judgment collectively. “Under his leadership, the nation has prospered and begun to address a range of long-term challenges, and the wounds ripped open by Mr. Trump have begun to heal. But the greatest public service Mr. Biden can now perform is to announce that he will not continue to run for reelection.”

Biden dismissed it. It’s also one huge lie.

