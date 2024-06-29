Merrick Garland Doesn’t Go to Prison But Steve Bannon Does

The Supreme Court rejected Steve Bannon’s appeal, and he must report to prison on Monday. Merrick Garland committed the same crime with a legitimate congressional order that Bannon committed with a rigged, illegitimate J6 panel. Bannon believed he had executive privilege, but that only works for Democrats.

He wanted it delayed while he appealed the conviction so he could continue campaigning for Donald Trump.

BREAKING: #SCOTUS has denied Steve Bannon’s emergency request to remain free while appealing his case. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) June 28, 2024

The one-sentence order, which had no public dissents, keeps Monday’s deadline for the former Trump strategist to report to prison in a medium security prison, rejecting Bannon’s emergency effort to delay it.

It makes Bannon the second Trump White House aide to serve prison time for defying a subpoena from the House’s illegitimate Jan. 6 committee. Peter Navarro, a former trade adviser to Trump, began his sentence in March after his emergency appeal at the Supreme Court similarly failed.

The prison sentence takes him out of commission during the campaign.

