Confessed Criminal Rep Bowman Caught in the Act

Confessed criminal Rep. Bowman, who tried to delay a House vote, interfering with congressional business, is seen in the video below removing the fire alarm warning signs, immediately before he pulled the fire alarm. This was caught by the surveillance camera.

He pleaded guilty, will pay a $1,000 fine, and will have his criminal record expunged in three months.

Rep. Bowman, a former school principal and far-left Squad member, said he thought the alarm would open the doors since he was in a hurry to get to the vote [the vote he wanted people to not get to in time]

We don’t know what his excuse is for removing the warning signs, but it must be a pip.

