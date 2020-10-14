Confirmation hearings so far! Durbin destroyed, Feinstein “impressed”

Barrett just landed a haymaker. Durbin said that her answer “stains originalism: Barrett responded that it would “strain the canons of [judicial] conduct . . . it would strain Article III” to answer such questions. ~ Jonathan Turley

Judge Amy Coney Barrett really destroyed Dick Durbin as he tried to twist one of her judicial opinions into something it was not. Durbin attempted to push her into giving an opinion of the President’s actions.

Not only does Barrett use the Constitution against Durbin, as she did before, but she also threw in Justice Ginsburg’s statement which was really a double whammy on Durbin.

In another exchange, Durbin accused Barrett of treating the right to vote as a second class right next to the 2nd amendment right to bear arms. She is absolutely brilliant and loves the Constitution. Without notes, she cites case law off the top of her head. She has full command of the law.

Watch:

Sen. Durbin tried to distort Judge Barrett’s position on voting rights through her dissent in Kanter v. Barr. Judge Barrett: “It is a distortion of the case to say that I ever said that voting is a second class right…Kanter had nothing to do with the right to vote.” pic.twitter.com/gKXdnIlMnb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 14, 2020

IMPRESSED

Earlier today, Senator Dianne Feinstein told the nominee for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, “That’s quite a definition, I’m really impressed.” It was in response to Judge Barrett’s excellent definition of the severability clause.

Watch: