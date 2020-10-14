Left turns on Maggie Haberman, Biden camp ‘explains’ damning report

Leftist Trump-hating NY Times reporter Maggie Haberman shared a bombshell article from the NY Post exposing possible corruption and deceit by Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The NY Post has a copy of the contents of Hunter Biden’s hard drive. On it are emails showing that Hunter introduced his father Joe to the number 3 Burisma CEO who asked for Hunter to influence a decision in Congress. Months later, Joe was publicly admitting he threatened the Ukrainians with a loss of USAID if they didn’t fire a prosecutor (who was investigating Burisma and about to investigate his son).

It’s a bombshell and it’s damning.

Biden’s campaign said the meeting is not on Joe’s schedule, therefore, it never took place. However, obviously, he wouldn’t put it on the public schedule given the nature of the meeting. Who would put a meeting with a corrupt oligarch on a schedule? We need a discussion with Biden about this and an explanation of his public threat to withhold aid if they didn’t fire a prosecutor. And what about the $1.3 million Hunter received from the wife of a Russian mayor?

There is no evidence Trump colluded with Russians, but there is evidence Hillary did, and Hunter did collude with Russians, Chinese, Ukrainians.

MAKE STALIN GREAT AGAIN

The left is livid. They don’t want anyone to share the story — they don’t want the truth out. They only want to hear that which furthers their narrative. That’s rather Stalinist.

MagaHaberman is trending because Republicans want the story to trend. It is being squashed by the Democrat media and social media.

