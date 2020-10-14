Latest Zuckerberg-Soros-FB Censorship of Capitalism – demote admins

I recently wrote an article about how Facebook cited me for three alleged violations of their vague and arbitrary community guidelines. They wouldn’t tell me what I did wrong. Then they went after one of our administrators for posting that Joe Biden said Antifa is an ‘idea, not an organization.’ That is what he said.

The admin got hit twice for that one meme for ‘partly false information’ and for ‘leaving out context.’ USA Today said [senile] Biden might have taken it from FBI Director Wray, who said Antifa is a movement and an ideology. Also, they said context must include the [fake] fact that Trump had to reject Proud Boys since the [hate group] Southern Poverty Law Center says Proud Boys is a hate group.

Proud Boys is not a hate group.

And when Biden called Antifa an ‘idea,’ he was taking that violent group and attempting to make them into a harmless ‘idea.’ It needed NO context.

Biden has never had to denounce Antifa or Black Lives Matter. And, no matter how many times President Trump rejects violence from the alleged right, like KKK, which is actually left-wing, the media pretends he didn’t denounce them.

Orwell would be so impressed with how far we have exceeded even his most absurd predictions.

DEMOTE ADMINISTRATORS

Today, Facebook took the owner of the page, Capitalism, off as an administrator. He’s now merely a moderator who can’t even post on the page. So, gradually, they will take all the moderators off the page.

He wasn’t even told why he was demoted.

This is going to get worse up to and after the election.

Where are our feckless Republicans, and why do Democrats want this Stalinist repression and censorship? When did they decide the First Amendment has got to go?

All of the FB senior moderators are tied to Soros — all of them.