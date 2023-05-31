Trump Blasts Kayleigh McEnany

By
M Dowling
-
2
49

Donald Trump lashed out at Kayleigh McEnany today over an unimportant point to most of us. People interested in politics know he’s far ahead of Gov. DeSantis, but he was upset with a poll she cited on Fox.

Kayleigh has always supported Donald Trump and hasn’t insulted him insofar as I know.

He called her a “milktoast” and is done with her. I have never seen her as a “milktoast” [sic Milquetoast]. She fought for him every day at the podium and took no prisoners.

Most people are sticking up for Kayleigh on social media. Although a few claim she’s a backstabber. She really just read a poll he didn’t like, from what I can see. She didn’t make anything up.

Kayleigh’s great. I don’t agree with him.

At the same time, he’s arguing Andrew Cuomo did a better job than Gov. DeSantis in his handling of COVID.

Cuomo was a disaster here in New York. He destroyed businesses, lied constantly, claimed everything was much worse than it was, and put the elderly in nursing homes to spread the infection to the most vulnerable when he had plenty of space in the Javits Center.

Cuomo was a disaster, and DeSantis did a good job on COVID.

I don’t understand what he’s doing, but he is under terrible pressure. He’s helping his enemies while he’s way ahead in the polls.

0
Please leave a feedback on thisx
THE RESPONSE ON KAYLEIGH

THE ANDREW CUOMO RESPONSE


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
2 minutes ago

I always saw Kayleigh McEnany as a bit of a light weight.

0
Reply
Frank S.
Frank S.
25 minutes ago

Our nation’s existential threat is Joe Biden not Kayleigh McEnany.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz