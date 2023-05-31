Trump Blasts Kayleigh McEnany

Donald Trump lashed out at Kayleigh McEnany today over an unimportant point to most of us. People interested in politics know he’s far ahead of Gov. DeSantis, but he was upset with a poll she cited on Fox.

Kayleigh has always supported Donald Trump and hasn’t insulted him insofar as I know.

He called her a “milktoast” and is done with her. I have never seen her as a “milktoast” [sic Milquetoast]. She fought for him every day at the podium and took no prisoners.

Most people are sticking up for Kayleigh on social media. Although a few claim she’s a backstabber. She really just read a poll he didn’t like, from what I can see. She didn’t make anything up.

Kayleigh’s great. I don’t agree with him.

At the same time, he’s arguing Andrew Cuomo did a better job than Gov. DeSantis in his handling of COVID.

Cuomo was a disaster here in New York. He destroyed businesses, lied constantly, claimed everything was much worse than it was, and put the elderly in nursing homes to spread the infection to the most vulnerable when he had plenty of space in the Javits Center.

Cuomo was a disaster, and DeSantis did a good job on COVID.

I don’t understand what he’s doing, but he is under terrible pressure. He’s helping his enemies while he’s way ahead in the polls.

THE RESPONSE ON KAYLEIGH

Kayleigh is the kindest person and was the best press secretary to ever step foot in the White House. There is ZERO excuse for degrading or belittling her to this degree over a few points. I am upset, and at a loss for words. This erratic behavior is concerning. pic.twitter.com/nmksKn28Z8 — Kambree (@KamVTV) May 31, 2023

Kayleigh was one of the only voices defending Trump on CNN when he ran in 16. I often disagreed with her, but she was prepared, relentless & unafraid of being heavily outnumbered. She then served Trump as chief spokesperson when he was president. She also likes DeSantis. Result: pic.twitter.com/ZwToHGOvpm — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 31, 2023

Trump is now attacking his former press secretary, Kayleigh. pic.twitter.com/R9hEaWdrtz — Jenna Ellis 🐊🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) May 31, 2023

I thought Kayleigh did a fantastic job as press sec. She took so much unfair criticism from the media already. And she still has never said a negative word about her former boss. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 31, 2023

THE ANDREW CUOMO RESPONSE

Donald Trump arguing that Andrew Cuomo did a better job on Covid than Ron DeSantis is about as baffling as him praising Charlie Crist. For someone with the lead, these kind of attacks come across as defensive and small. Also here’s Trump in 2020 (1/2): pic.twitter.com/WXEDBGN6bo — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 30, 2023

Why Trump chooses to endorse NY over Florida on Covid seems so foolish to me. He could easily choose to pat DeSantis on the head and say “you did an okay job, all thanks to me”, instead he has to go all “Andrew Cuomo’s nipple piercings are so hot rn and not weird at all!” pic.twitter.com/p5wCDGA0nx — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 30, 2023

Here’s Andrew Cuomo’s endorsement of Mr. Trump. pic.twitter.com/iCJNVfyv5i — Max, Florida Expert (@MaxNordau) May 31, 2023

