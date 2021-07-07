Inventor of mRNA vaccine technology is being erased from history



















Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology, has been erased from YouTube, Wikipedia, and LinkedIn. He dared to question the use of this drug in children. For that, he is being erased from history, as the Soviets might have done.

As for Wikipedia, in a February 2021 interview with libertarian Maxim Lott from Fox News, Sanger claimed that “The days of Wikipedia’s robust commitment to neutrality are long gone” and “Wikipedia’s ideological and religious bias is real and troubling, particularly in a resource that continues to be treated by many as an unbiased reference…”

He called his creation, “appallingly biased.”

Watch to the end. She covers it well:

As Dr. Malone says, “it’s the ultimate gaslighting.”

“It’s the ultimate gaslighting” mRNA vaccine pioneer @RWMaloneMD says it’s “fundamentally wrong” that people who believe they’ve experienced adverse symptoms post-vaccination are censored & told their symptoms aren’t real. 🔴WATCH on @EpochTVus: https://t.co/vTWr5pQYRJ pic.twitter.com/i7BtuRLGg0 — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) July 7, 2021

