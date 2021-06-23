Congrats FBI! You nabbed a grandma ‘parading’ in the Capitol



















The first person to be sentenced for the January 6th riot is an Indiana grandmother of five who pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of parading in a Capitol building Wednesday.

She is the first of more than 400 defendants to be sentenced in connection with the Capitol riot, WUSA9 reported.

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, 49, of Bloomfield, Indiana, entered her plea Wednesday afternoon in a virtual hearing before U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth. In exchange, the Department of Justice agreed to recommend three years of probation, 40 hours of community service, and a $500 fine.

The FBI located Morgan-Lloyd when she applied for a gun permit. The Sheriff’s Office checked her Facebook posts. It seems she and a friend appeared to be inside the Capitol on January 6 according to posts and photos on FB.

In one post, the FBI says Morgan-Lloyd posted that it was the “best day ever.”

“We stormed the capital [sic] building me and Dona Bissey were in the first 50 people in,” Morgan-Lloyd allegedly posted.

Bissey was arrested in Indiana in February, and Morgan-Lloyd was taken into custody in Florida in March. Both were charged with four counts, including entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

That’s a crime? She shouldn’t have gone in, obviously, but parading while violent crime isn’t being dealt with in our cities? She is contrite about what she did and normally, she wouldn’t be on probation.

Congratulations FBI! As our country is invaded and gangs cross our borders increasing crime in our cities, you caught a granny.

Wow, you are amazing and just what we expect of you.

Meanwhile, in Portland, New York, and Seattle, arsonists and police abusers go without charges!

