Hear Ye Taxpayers! You Got 90K Afghans at $100K Per Person

We posted one clip of the wasteful spending by Blinken’s State Department, as exposed in this week’s hearing. Here is more on the Brian Mast grilling of Secretary Blinken. The US is blowing billions on NGOs who spread leftist ideology throughout the world. For example, we are spending half a million dollars to spread atheism in Nepal.

It gets worse.

The US Government is spending $100,000 PER PERSON to relocate Afghanistan citizens to America. They have already imported 90,000 of them, probably with little or no screening if the past is prologue.

So, 90,000 Afghans, at $100,000 per person, equals 9 billion dollars paid for by US taxpayers.

“$100,000 a person!

Here is the short clip; the longer one follows:

US Government is spending $100,000 PER PERSON to relocate Afghanistan citizens into America, they have already imported 90,000 of them 90,000 Afghans x $100k per person = $9 BILLION dollars paid for by US Taxpayers “$100,000 a person. That’s absurd” pic.twitter.com/klQLPQRpne — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 13, 2024

‘What The Hell Does That Mean?’: Brian Mast Confronts Blinken About Foreign Aid To Afghanistan At today’s House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) questioned Secretary of State Antony Blinken about foreign aid to Afghanistan after the U.S. withdrawal. pic.twitter.com/hyFIr2C8lP — Point Blank News (@_pblanknews) December 11, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email