Hear Ye Taxpayers! You Got 90K Afghans at $100K Per Person

By
M DOWLING
-
1
64

We posted one clip of the wasteful spending by Blinken’s State Department, as exposed in this week’s hearing. Here is more on the Brian Mast grilling of Secretary Blinken. The US is blowing billions on NGOs who spread leftist ideology throughout the world. For example, we are spending half a million dollars to spread atheism in Nepal.

It gets worse.

The US Government is spending $100,000 PER PERSON to relocate Afghanistan citizens to America. They have already imported 90,000 of them, probably with little or no screening if the past is prologue.

So, 90,000 Afghans, at $100,000 per person, equals 9 billion dollars paid for by US taxpayers.

“$100,000 a person!

Here is the short clip; the longer one follows:


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz