Tom Homan’s Mission: Save America

Border Czar Tom Homan is currently going from sanctuary city to sanctuary city, explaining to people what it means to be a sanctuary city regarding crime — horrific crimes. He is perhaps the most important member of Donald Trump’s team; the case can be made for that. We’re lucky because he is awesome!

“Right now, I’m taking sanctuary cities to toll. I’m going around sanctuary cities, hoping to meet with these people and say ‘this isn’t going to be tolerated anymore. Enough migrant crime in this country; enough young girls have been murdered. Enough! I’ve got a quarter million Americans dead from fentanyl coming across the open border. We’ve got a 600% increase in sex trafficking. We’ve got the record number of people on the terrorist watch list coming across – over 300. Under Trump, we had 13 in four years.’ So, I’m saying enough is enough; sanctuary cities are not going to survive. President Trump is going to take action and hopefully remove federal funding if they don’t come to the table.”

He plans to start in Chicago. If the mayor gets in the way, Homan will arrest him as well. Mr. Homan told Fox News, If I can arrest citizens for harboring illegal aliens, why can’t I arrest politicians?

Chicago First:

Folks Tom Homan ain’t playing ~ “we’re gonna start right here in Chicago, Illinois, and if the mayor impedes us, i will prosecute him.” Can I get a like for Border Czar Tom Homan… someone who’s ready to kick some f’n a’ss pic.twitter.com/ft8O56OQTZ — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) December 13, 2024

Mr. Homan wants every US citizen deputized to find those 340,000 plus children who are missing.

News: An America where every US citizen is deputized to help find 340,000+ missing children is coming. You heard it correctly America, every US citizen. pic.twitter.com/npwwHmSQzL — Tom Homan – Border Czar Commentary and News (@TomHoman_) December 13, 2024

He will fix it!

This will give you chills. Tom Homan: “When he comes back… I come back… WE FIX THIS SHlT” pic.twitter.com/m2zeFEmzf3 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 11, 2024

