Tren de Aragua Member Keeps Committing Crimes & Getting Released

Pedro Colmenares, 33, came here illegally from Venezuela in 2022. He’s a member of the Tren de Aragua gang, and within a few months, he was scheduled for deportation. He was charged with domestic battery and had a previous weapons charge. The judge released him.

He kidnapped and sexually abused his girlfriend for several days.

Remember when we cared about battered women? He also faces a weapons charge.

He was released despite a retainer.

Two years after the deportation ruling, Colmenares was back on DHS’ radar after a weapons charge in the Chicago area.

“DHS issued an ICE detainer on Colmenares, but because of its sanctuary policy, Cook County refused to comply with the detainer, and Colmenares was set free,” Fox News reports.

Colmenares was taken into custody once again this week for three days and was questioned by Chicago Police about his suspected involvement in the shooting death of a 25-year-old Hispanic man last September.

Chicago police said probable cause existed to place the illegal migrant into custody for murder earlier this week. Still, ultimately, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office declined to press homicide charges, explaining they “carefully reviewed” the case and found insufficient evidence and “uncooperative witnesses.”

He’s still wandering around without an ankle monitor.

