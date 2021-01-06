Constitutional attorney says Pence does have power to throw out electors

Earlier we reported that constitutional attorney KrisAnne Hall said Vice President Pence has no authority beyond that of Parliamentarian.

Other constitutional experts disagree. Rick Green, founder of Patriot Academy and an expert on the US Constitution spoke with Crossroads about the issue.

Where KrisAnne Hall says there are no dueling electors, he says there are. Where he says Nixon unilaterally chose electors, Ms. Hall said he did not.

Mr. Green said the Vice President has more power than people think under the 12th Amendment and the 1887 law stripped the Vice President of his power. He does not believe Congress has the right to strip him of power given to him under the Constitution.

To hear Ms. Hall's opinion, click here.

Watch:

