Constitutional attorney: We Are A Witness

















We Are A Witness

by KrisAnne Hall, JD

“Nevertheless when the Son of man cometh, shall he find faith on the earth?” Luke 18:8

We are witnessing the very reason Jesus asks this question.

We are seeing churches and Christians turning their backs on faith and seeking the delusion of false science and turning their allegiance to the antichrist system giving loyalty to an unconstitutional government. They are ruled by the spirit of fear and NOT the Holy Spirit.

You see, I know Jesus is not asking this question because He doesn’t know the answer.

I believe Jesus is asking this question as a directive & encouragement to His people to remain faithful. “All I ask is that you remain faithful & you can do that through me.”

However, asking the question does let us know that there will be those who will NOT remain faithful.

An important key to understanding this statement is knowing that Jesus is NOT speaking to the unbeliever. Jesus is speaking to those who claim to be His followers. Just like he does in Matthew 7:

“Many will say to me in that day, Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in thy name? and in thy name have cast out devils? and in thy name done many wonderful works?

And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.”

So let me make this clear, in case there is ANY question…

I have NO ALLEGIANCE to unjust government or unconstitutional rulers. I am faithful to the

I AM.

I will STAND in the name of every indefeasible God-given right for every human being. I have no fear because I KNOW the one who spoke this universe is the One I Stand with. That makes me ALREADY a conquerer. I HAVE THE VICTORY even before I Stand.

“Consequences be as they may, I am determined to proceed.” ~ James Otis, Jr. 1761

But I say to you, who may not yet have the confidence I possess: Stand Fast! There will be times of trial, there may be times of discouragement, but the prize is greater than the sacrifice. There is nothing we will face that hasn’t been the challenge and the victory of those who came before us! They found the cause to be a worthy righteous one… we must simply take up this cause as our own and continue what they started!

“THESE are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives everything its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated.” Thomas Paine, 23 December 1776

They knew there would be opposition and there would be a battle, but that the benefactor of our Stand would always be our children and grandchildren and there is no other cause more worthy than knowledge that we have done all to ensure the true Liberty of posterity.

“I am well aware of the Toil and Blood and Treasure, that it will cost Us to maintain this Declaration, and support and defend these States. — Yet through all the Gloom I can see the Rays of ravishing Light and Glory. I can see that the End is more than worth all the Means. And that Posterity will tryumph in that Days Transaction, even altho We should rue it, which I trust in God We shall not.” John Adams, 3 July 1776

The only question that remains is, to whom are we indebted? Do we owe our allegiance to unjust tyrants? Do we pay our alms to an unworthy benefactor? Or do we owe our children and our God the very best of who we are? Because you see in the end we do not answer to those who wish to enslave or those who wish to rule. In the end, we are only accountable in eternity to those who come after us and to the One who created us.

“…a generous parent should have said, “If there must be trouble, let it be in my day, that my child may have peace;” and this single reflection, well applied, is sufficient to awaken every man to duty” Thomas Paine, 23 December 1776

Keep Faith. Continue to Stand for righteousness and Liberty. Do Not falter. Do Not faint. We are already conquerors by the One who created us and through those who came before us.

“What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us? He that spared not his own Son, but delivered Him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things? Who shall lay anything to the charge of God’s elect? It is God that justifieth. Who is he that condemneth? It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us. Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? As it is written, For thy sake we are killed all the day long; we are accounted as sheep for the slaughter. Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us. For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Romans 8:31-39

They stood for us so WE could STAND with them for our future.

“…though we are daily threatened with the depredations of Britain…yet each city…STANDS READY to sacrifice their devoted lives to preserve inviolate, and to convey to their children the inherent rights of men, conferred on all by the God of nature… [We will stand against tyranny today or our Children will bow tomorrow.]” Mercy Otis Warren 1774

Get EDUCATED and possess the FOUNDATION to grant the COURAGE to STAND! LibertyFirstUniversity.com

~~~

KrisAnne is now the president of Liberty First University and travels the country teaching the foundational principles of Liberty and our Constitutional Republic. KrisAnne is the author of 6 books on the Constitution and Bill of Rights, she also has a nationally syndicated radio show and a cable television show. KrisAnne has been featured on C-SPAN TV and C-SPAN Book TV. KrisAnne will connect the dots for you as no one else can!

Related















