Heavily armed cartels now operate in Texas

M. Dowling
While Governor Abbott talks about vaccinations and Governor awards, he has heavily armed cartels operating IN Texas.

America has given up without a fight.

Cartels In Texas

Everyone is getting in and they are coming from all over the world — Haiti, Africa, India, and 157 more countries.

Heavily armed cartels are operating in Texas letting out a flow of illegals who want their identity to remain secret. That can’t be good.

It is costing taxpayers $20 billion since January so far by not having a wall. The US also wastes $3 million a day just to babysit the steel and concrete that was to be used for the wall.

  2. Ordo ab Chao. The folding of America into the CCP World Order which the “elites” have been bragging about since Nixon took us off the gold standard and opened everything up to the communists.
    Made in China means in business with China and eventually owned by them.
    Distractions such as dope, porn, drink, division, schism, sports games meant for children, hatred of the other, elevation of the degenerate and perverse, will continue as normal.

  3. What difference is there between Biden allowing our enemies to enter our country at will, and if FDR would’ve allowed the Axis forces entry to our country? Biden and the Democrats need to be arrested and suffer the maximum legal penalty.

  5. Americans in every segment of society from coast to coast are very angry , the the Bden Occupaton is allowed to continue the destruction of America “Biden” won’t let in freedom seeking Cubans but allows a flood of Third Worlders seeking handouts, use to Socialism and Dictatorships The “Biden” Occupation has been in your face Americans the destruction of America is underway and you can’t stop us!
    About time Honorable Citizens/Patriots serving in Congress stopped the game of Politics As Usual and save America. Given lal this is transpiring, it is fair to wonder if Biden and the Democrats ae not partying in the Oval Office now that they have the cartels aiding the Biden Army conquest of the Republic!

