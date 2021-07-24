Heavily armed cartels now operate in Texas

While Governor Abbott talks about vaccinations and Governor awards, he has heavily armed cartels operating IN Texas.
America has given up without a fight.
Cartels In Texas
Everyone is getting in and they are coming from all over the world — Haiti, Africa, India, and 157 more countries.
Heavily armed cartels are operating in Texas letting out a flow of illegals who want their identity to remain secret. That can’t be good.
It is costing taxpayers $20 billion since January so far by not having a wall. The US also wastes $3 million a day just to babysit the steel and concrete that was to be used for the wall.
NEW: A contact w/ Texas DPS provided me with this startling video they obtained showing human smugglers in tactical gear armed with rifles w/ large drum magazines guiding illegal immigrants through a ranch in Hebbronville, TX. They are presumed to be cartel members. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/hwuFZeRe4D
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 24, 2021
Another Texas DPS pursuit of a human smuggler & bailout here in Del Rio last week. The driver and all of the illegal immigrants who ran were caught. Texas DPS tells me their troopers have been involved in 473 pursuits since the start of Operation Lone Star as of 7/15. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/dKthGmysIR
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 23, 2021
Ordo ab Chao. The folding of America into the CCP World Order which the “elites” have been bragging about since Nixon took us off the gold standard and opened everything up to the communists.
Made in China means in business with China and eventually owned by them.
Distractions such as dope, porn, drink, division, schism, sports games meant for children, hatred of the other, elevation of the degenerate and perverse, will continue as normal.
What difference is there between Biden allowing our enemies to enter our country at will, and if FDR would’ve allowed the Axis forces entry to our country? Biden and the Democrats need to be arrested and suffer the maximum legal penalty.
Heavily armed Cartels in Texas? That’s OLD news. At least 70 years old that I personally know of.
Americans in every segment of society from coast to coast are very angry , the the Bden Occupaton is allowed to continue the destruction of America “Biden” won’t let in freedom seeking Cubans but allows a flood of Third Worlders seeking handouts, use to Socialism and Dictatorships The “Biden” Occupation has been in your face Americans the destruction of America is underway and you can’t stop us!
About time Honorable Citizens/Patriots serving in Congress stopped the game of Politics As Usual and save America. Given lal this is transpiring, it is fair to wonder if Biden and the Democrats ae not partying in the Oval Office now that they have the cartels aiding the Biden Army conquest of the Republic!
Abbott is a coward……….The Demo-Commies are running all over him.