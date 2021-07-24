Heavily armed cartels now operate in Texas

















While Governor Abbott talks about vaccinations and Governor awards, he has heavily armed cartels operating IN Texas.

America has given up without a fight.

Cartels In Texas

Everyone is getting in and they are coming from all over the world — Haiti, Africa, India, and 157 more countries.

Heavily armed cartels are operating in Texas letting out a flow of illegals who want their identity to remain secret. That can’t be good.

It is costing taxpayers $20 billion since January so far by not having a wall. The US also wastes $3 million a day just to babysit the steel and concrete that was to be used for the wall.

NEW: A contact w/ Texas DPS provided me with this startling video they obtained showing human smugglers in tactical gear armed with rifles w/ large drum magazines guiding illegal immigrants through a ranch in Hebbronville, TX. They are presumed to be cartel members. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/hwuFZeRe4D — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 24, 2021

Another Texas DPS pursuit of a human smuggler & bailout here in Del Rio last week. The driver and all of the illegal immigrants who ran were caught. Texas DPS tells me their troopers have been involved in 473 pursuits since the start of Operation Lone Star as of 7/15. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/dKthGmysIR — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 23, 2021

