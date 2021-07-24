Soros prosecutor who hounded the McCloskeys let a killer go free

















The prosecutor who hunted down the McCloskeys didn’t bother to have an attorney show for an accused murderer’s trial. Therefore, he went free and is missing.

You must remember the McCloskeys. They waved their legally owned guns around legally as BLM thugs tore through their neighborhood, disrespectfully tearing down a small wrought iron fence that allowed entrance to the private neighborhood.

Kim Gardner, the leftist circuit attorney in Missouri who won her election with George Soros dollars, failed to have anyone from her office appear in court for the recent murder trial.

Elliott Davis reports at FOX 2 in St. Louis:

Judge drops murder charges after no show of prosecutor from St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is under fire after a judge drops murder charges against an accused killer.

The unusual move came after the prosecutor from Gardner’s office, who was assigned the case, didn’t show up to court. Now the chairman of the St. Louis Aldermanic Public Safety committee wants to call Gardner in front of his committee to explain the incident.

Judge Jason Sengheiser wrote a scathing order dropping the murder charges. The accused killer, Brandon Campbell, was released from jail and is still at large.

The judge noted in his order that the prosecutor who was assigned to the case was on maternity leave for three months and said the office hadn’t replaced her.

The judge sharply criticized Gardner’s office for the mix up saying, “The Circuit Attorney’s Office has essentially abandoned its duty to prosecute those it charges with crimes.”

A spokeswoman for Kim Gardner admitted a big mistake was made saying in a statement: “Upon review of our internal policies and procedures regarding Family Medical Leave, we have determined that corrective measures are needed to further prevent any future repeat occurrence of the incident in question.”

