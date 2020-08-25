Constitutional lawyer explains Pelosi will NOT become president on 1-20

Several prominent people have said that if the Senate cannot count votes by January 20th, the Speaker of the House becomes Acting President of the United States. A constitutional attorney says that is not the case — IT CANNOT BE THE CASE.

Constitutional attorney Krisanne Hall says that if it happened, it would only happen by ignoring the Constitution. It’s a false claim that we must immediately go to the 20th Amendment [which outlines the law of succession]. She notes that the President is not elected by the popular vote, but by the Electors of the states. So, we concentrate on Electors.

Our Founders considered the possibility of not having a decision by January 20th. We don’t need a member of Congress to become president in this event because what they’ll do is ‘delay, delay, delay.’ It could end in a situation where Congress could delay an announcement of President so a member of Congress, possibly the Speaker, becomes President indefinitely. You can’t let someone take over if they are chosen by a political process or they could stay indefinitely to carry out a political agenda.

It becomes a nonviolent coup, taking the choice out of the hands of the states.

The popular vote already disenfranchises some states.

THE SPEAKER WON’T BECOME PRESIDENT

The idea of putting Speaker Pelosi in control of the presidency is the ultimate disenfranchisement. She could delay endlessly and carry out her agenda unimposed. If we follow the constitution for electing the President, Nancy Pelosi will never become President.

Our Founders warned us do not do that.

The narrative that Speaker Pelosi becomes President if there is a delay is false. The only effect in the case of a delay would be a temporary suspension of powers in the Executive and there would be a temporary dissolution of legislation.

At worst, Congress would not be able to pass laws for a while even if an emergency election is necessary.

If you create a replacement of the President that is the function of politics and not the election is the extinguishment of the Constitution. You CANNOT ALLOW someone who is politically elected to become President just because all votes are not counted.

If the electors don’t send in their votes, they will get a demand to submit. If they don’t do it, then their electors won’t be counted. The counting cannot be delayed without a law signed by the President. The deadline is January 6.

There’s more — well worth watching.

Watch and find out what happens if the votes are not decided: