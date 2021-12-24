Looks Like Biden Lost CNN, Doesn’t Get Lower Than That

















CNN on Thursday spent an entire segment discussing Joe Biden’s “terrible, terrible” polling. His economic ratings are “worse than Jimmy Carter’s,” said the senior digital reporter. It’s shocking since they rarely tell the truth if it makes their side look bad.

Host John Berman did try to say it was worse in the Carter era, but not really, not when you look at the rising crime, open borders, intrusion on peoples’ freedoms and constitutional rights, attacks on law enforcement, gender and CRT lunacy, corrupt media, the disastrous pullout from Afghanistan and then lying about it, weakness with our enemies, and more.

“Just how bad is it?” Berman asked senior data reporter Harry Enten.

“Terrible,” Enten replied, before pointing to Biden’s net approval rating.

“Look at Joe Biden in 2021. Minus 15 points. He’s well underwater. That is even lower than Jimmy Carter was in a CBS News/NYT poll at the beginning of January 1978 when he was minus 8 points.” “When it comes to the economy, there is pretty much nothing good that can be said about Joe Biden’s numbers, when it comes to the American public.” Inflation can sink a presidency, Enten said. They ignore all of the other awful things Biden has done, like opening the borders to anyone from anywhere in the world who wants to come into the country. They also discussed the fact that only 35% of Americans believe BBB will help Americans and, of course, it won’t. It makes it worse. Biden has lost CNN but not because they’ve seen the light, but rather it’s because they want him to bow out of 2024 so they can put another Democrat up who they hope can win. Donald Trump plans to run in 2024 and so far, Trump would beat Joe Biden. At least that is according to a Harvard poll. Watch: CNN just ENDED Biden on LIVE TV, calling his polling on the economy "TERRIBLE" and comparing him to *Jimmy Carter* WATCH. pic.twitter.com/lnv5kyxRDb — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) December 23, 2021

