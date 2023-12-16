Cop-Hating LA DA Hires a Cop-Hating Deputy, a Former Looter

Police-hating, pro-criminal Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon announced his new hire, who is a police-hating, pro-criminal former public defender. She will run his entire office.

Tiffany Townend Blacknell, who calls for defunding police, will be Gascon’s chief of staff. She is coming in as a Grade 4 Deputy DA, the second-highest grade prosecutor, and her salary can go up to $15,000 a month.

She has posted on X that prison is obsolete and called for prisons to be abolished. The former public defender posted on Facebook during the series of looting that took place in May 2020 that she was a looter during the 1992 Rodney King riots. Blacknell shared a message for anyone complaining about the looting of West Hollywood or Santa Monica to “cry me a river.”

Bill Melugin writes: about her comment that police are “barbarians.”

NEW: Per sources in LA DA office, DA George Gascon just announced former public defender Tiffiny Blacknell will be promoted to his chief of staff. Blacknell has called for abolishing prisons & defunding police. She called LAPD “barbarians” & an “occupying army”, & said “cry me a river” re: looting in LA. She will now oversee the largest prosecutorial office in the country.

He quotes this tweet of hers:

Melugin continued. “I previously reported that Blacknell was also involved in an alleged secret “sweetheart” plea deal offer of 7 years to a suspected gang murderer behind the backs of the prosecutor & victim’s family. The deal fell apart after judge found out about it.”

She posted about looting in 1992 and stands by it in the strongest terms. What she has to say about those complaining about the riots over the death of criminal George Floyd is, “cry me a river.”

She also said, “They’re just kids.”

She seems nice.

