Illegal MIgrant Cops in LA Can’t Possess a Guns Off Duty

The LAPD is hiring illegal aliens – DACA – to serve as police officers. They aren’t allowed to own guns while off duty under California law so they waived the law.

They will allow DACA to possess firearms while off duty.

The left is destroying what it means to be a citizen.

Federal law would generally prohibit such a person, who’s in the U.S. under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy, from possessing a gun or ammunition, but by LAPD making their off-hours part of the, “performance of their official duties or other law enforcement purpose,” these officers would be allowed to carry their guns while away from work, according to a new policy memo.

“We’ve sought information from our federal and state and City attorney to understand what does the policy needs to discuss to articulate the basis of which a DACA individual, now a police officer, can lawfully carry and possess a firearm and ammunition,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the I-Team.

“When these current individuals who are DACA recipients graduate from the academy,” the Chief said, “it would be appropriate for us to have a written policy that clearly defines what their authorities and responsibilities are, given their position as a police officer.”

The requirement for California law enforcement officers to be U.S. citizens was removed when State Senate Bill 960 was signed into law in September 2022, and now only requires that officers be ‘legally authorized to work in the United States.’

DACA provides protection from deportation for nearly 600,000 people who were brought to the U.S. without legal status before the age of 16 and who’ve lived in the U.S. continuously since 2007, however, it is not itself a type of legal residency, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

