Donald Trump Won’t Rule Out Nikki Haley for VP

Donald Trump won’t rule out Nikki Haley as a VP, but he said it’s unlikely he’d pick her. He said he always got along with her, but they had significant differences on some issues. She also said she would not run against him.

His son, Don Jr., said he would work hard to ensure Haley was not the running mate. Hopefully, she’s not. She’s not good on the border or free speech, and she and her husband are making a lot of money off the war machine.

Donald Trump is not young, making the choice of VP extremely important. Steve Bannon thinks we have to look at the list of females but make sure it “ain’t Nikki Haley.”

An obvious choice might be the governor of South Dakota, Kristi Noem.

Nikki Haley is a tool of the establishment:

