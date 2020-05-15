Cop who hid while kids were murdered was reinstated with full back pay

This is a crazy and shocking story. A fired Parkland BSO deputy was given his job back with full pay, according to the Miami Herald. If you remember, the shooting of 17 children and staff in Parkland exposed cowardly and incompetent school safety officers.

One of them was Sgt. Brian Miller who was fired for “neglect of duty.”

He was reinstated to his position in which he failed miserably and given full back pay.

Miller, 57, was paid $138,410.25 in 2017, according to the Sun-Sentinel. The BSO veteran had challenged the decision with union backing. An arbitration ruling found “BSO violated Sgt. Brian Miller’s constitutional due process rights and improperly terminated him,” the union said.

This is where union behavior becomes repugnant.

As Nicolas Cruz rampaged through the school murdering people, according to a report by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, which investigated the shootings, Miller was the first supervisor to respond; he arrived as shots were being fired. He hid behind his police cruiser and did not radio in for 10 minutes.

If Sgt. Miller has any honor, he will immediately resign. He owes it to law enforcement officers who risk their lives each and every day. He was an absolute failure on 2/14/2018. pic.twitter.com/Ej8L1z9TDr — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) May 14, 2020

Survivor Kyle Kashuv was irate:

Not only did this Coward not go inside when he heard my classmates being murdered. But he hid behind his car and didn’t radio anyone for 10 full Minutes. All while 2 unarmed school staff ran inside and gave their lives. He did nothing.https://t.co/31uVqrjeHh — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) May 14, 2020

Mr. Pollack, who lost his daughter, called it a slap in the face:

This is a slap in the face to everyone in the Parkland community. Sgt. Brain Miller hid behind his car while my daughter and her classmates were murdered. He was a coward then and still remains one to this day! #FixIt https://t.co/gaO2QDvgp6 — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) May 14, 2020