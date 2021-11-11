Sen Manchin to Delay Vote on [Destructive] BBB Bill

















Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) plans to delay Biden’s Build Back Better(BBB) agenda until next year, according to Axios’s Hans Nichols’ sources.

He was worried about inflation and he was right. It is now red hot.

The data released today set the president and White House staff scrambling. The progressive White House and their communist Squad are opposed to slowing down work on the massive tax-and-spending plan, which we believe is racist and Marxist to its core.

Manchin wants to focus on the issues that need to be addressed, Axios is told. Those issues are funding the government, raising the debt ceiling and passing the National Defense Authorization Act.

Manchin, like a group of House so-called moderates (not communists in other words) also wants to see a Congressional Budget Office analysis of the true cost of each of Biden’s proposed programs, as well as the tax proposals to fund them.

Prices rose 0.9% from last month for an annual inflation rate of 6.2%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The president labeled it “worrisome, even though wages are going up.” That’s a nonsensical statement. People on fixed income are getting killed and wages aren’t going up as fast as the inflation.

Manchin hasn’t even agreed to the specifics of Biden’s plan to spend $555 billion to combat climate change (which is more about overturning capitalism than the climate).

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer convened a call today with senators who participated in COP26, where they discussed how climate provisions in both bills were well received in Glasgow. Of course they were. The COP26 want our money.

The senators allegedly talked about how to get Manchin to capitulate.

“By all accounts, the threat posed by record inflation to the American people is not ‘transitory’ and is instead getting worse,” Manchin said. “From the grocery store to the gas pump, Americans know the inflation tax is real and D.C. can no longer ignore the economic pain Americans feel every day.” that $1.2 trillion bill will push it even higher levels as nothing is done to correct the supply chain crisis.

Related















