Corporate Media Ignores A Week of Non-Maga Extremists

Committing Actual Acts of Terror

by James S. Soviero

After days of hearing Biden and his chorus of clapping media seals bleating about the dark threat posed by MAGA Republicans, we got a week full of actual extremists committing genuine acts of terror.

Here are the Cliff Notes Versions covering three horrific, deadly attacks.

1). Sheriff Joe Lombardo reported Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles, a Democrat, was taken into custody at his home by police hours after the killing of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German.

The Las Vegas-area elected public official was ordered to be held without bail after he was arrested for the fatal stabbing of a veteran newspaper reporter whose investigations of the Dem’s work preceded his primary loss.

“This a terrible and jarring homicide,” Lombardo said during the news conference. “One that has deeply impacted Las Vegas. Every murder is tragic, but the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome.”

2). Eliza Fletcher, a wife, mother, kindergarten teacher, and marathon runner, was kidnapped, then allegedly murdered by Cleotha Abston. Ms. Fletcher was out for an early morning training run when a video showed “a black GMC Terrain passing and then waiting for the victim to run by.” A male exited the car, ran toward Fletcher, and forced her into the passenger’s seat.”

DNA linked Abston, who has a lengthy criminal record that included rape, aggravated robbery, and kidnapping, to this latest crime. In 2000, those convictions had earned him a 24-year sentence.

Tragically for Ms. Fletcher, her family, and her students. a wholly unreformed Abston was released in 2020, 4 years early. It was a deadly mistake that cost Eliza her life.

3). But the most outrageous headline story buried by the MSM was the live-streamed mass shooting in Memphis. A 19-year-old man, Ezekiel D. Kelly, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after four people died and three were wounded in multiple shootings last Wednesday.

Court records show Kelly was released from prison this year after serving 11 months of a three-year sentence for aggravated assault. That would make the second alleged killer in Memphis who enjoyed the benefits of a “woke” justice system at the expense of slaughtered innocents.

Why was coverage from an “if it bleeds, it leads media” missing in action on these stories?

The fellow who stabbed the reporter to death was a Democrat. Abston and Kelly were both Black and beneficiaries of soft-on-crime policies that led to multiple murders.

Let’s face it. Those killers, especially after the slandering of MAGA Republicans, were treated to some Democrat immunity by a corrupt, complicit press.

And not even a heinous mass shooting could change that.

A man has been arrested for killing four people and injuring three more during an hours-long shooting rampage in Memphis, Tennessee on Wednesday. Ezekiel D. Kelly, 19, who shot at passersby’s at seven locations across the city. He has now been charged with first-degree murder pic.twitter.com/lBO4MpWsUD — hoodnewsent (@rahali516) September 9, 2022

