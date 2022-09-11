GenZ Knows Nothing, Can’t Even Tell Time

What countries fought in the Mexican-American War? What country is the Queen of England from? What time is it? What country is the Great Wall of China in? What is the 3rd month of each year?

Those questions and others that are equivalent are too difficult for teen and 20-something youth walking the streets. When you hear answers like – “What’s a country?” – and realize they don’t understand basic space and time concepts we learn in kindergarten and 1st grade, you realize the damage done to our nation. These kids know nothing.

They don’t even know things they should have learned by accident or necessity. What were they learning in school and at home – nothing? Facebook, TikTok, Snapchat, and Twitter should be banned through 12th grade.

Watch:

