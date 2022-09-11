THE COVID CHILDREN, VICTIMS OF MASKS AND LOCKDOWNS

Everyone knew it, but few cared to admit it or do much about it, especially public health bureaucrats like Dr. Anthony Fauci. Parents watched children suffer in virtual schooling. They watched the youngest age ranges suffer in their speech and cognitive development due to masks inhibiting visual learning. Some studies show that some children have brain damage from the isolation and deprivation of masks and lockdowns.

All that mattered were the vaccines that didn’t do what they were purported to do.

A study conducted in June estimated that over one billion people worldwide are currently living with a mental health disorder, a 25 percent increase from pre-COVID times.

Many experts and recent research show that masking has harmed children’s social skills. Dr. Ashley Ruba, a researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Child Emotion Lab, told CNN: “There are sensitive periods in early childhood development in which language development and emotional development are really rapidly developing for the first few years of life.”

She added that using others’ verbal or facial cues to figure out how someone is feeling or pick up on safe or dangerous aspects of environments and people is a critical task for young kids. Studies have shown that children’s mental health was also impacted during the pandemic, with a report from the United Nations finding that two years of restrictions have led to “significant mental health consequences” for young people.

THE COVID BABIES

According to the Daily Mail, speech pathologist Nancy Polow describes this concerning phenomenon as part of a trend observed in children born during or shortly before the pandemic, who are now “falling behind” on key milestones due to an abnormal lack of social interaction.

Parents were unable to get adequate help, as they were often met with lockdown-related roadblocks themselves, such as mask and vaccine mandates and the challenges of virtual doctor’s appointments for toddlers, Polow said.

Now that most Covid restrictions have lessened, Polow says parents are scrambling to reverse the damage in their children, signing up for expensive speech therapy sessions that may cost as much as $1,000 per month.

“We call these children Covid babies,” Polow, who has over 45 years of experience under her belt, told NJ.com in a Friday interview.

Meanwhile, families who can’t afford $1,000 a month are left with children in great need.

The bottom line is what happened to the brain while stimulation was limited by masks and lockdowns?

LOWER IQS

The nation’s recent lockdown policies and mask mandates created a generation of children who exhibit lower IQs and signs of social brain damage. This is according to a clinical psychiatrist for children and adolescents.

Dr. Mark McDonald cited an Aug. 11 study by Brown University (pdf) that found that “children born during the pandemic have significantly reduced verbal, motor, and overall cognitive performance compared to children born pre-pandemic,” during an interview with host Cindy Drukier on a Dec. 25 episode of NTD’s “The Nation Speaks.”

The masks, “Zoom schools,” and lockdown mandates have led to “deprivation overall, of social contact, [of] not being able to see faces, being stuck at home all day long, [and this] has actually caused brain damage to the youngsters,” he said.

Lockdown Damage

According to Polow, speech is only one of several areas in which children are lagging due to lockdowns. Several other studies show that these “Covid babies” also see developmental delays in reaching other milestones, such as crawling and walking. Delays in verbal development, however, are often the first sign of broader issues, the expert warned.

Now Polow says she and her staff are working with countless families to get their children back on track.

“If we get them young enough, then they become age-appropriate,” Polow said in her interview. “Then they reach their milestones.”

The Lost Children

Janice Prontnicki, director of developmental and behavioral pediatrics at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, was also interviewed by NJ.com, saying that this phenomenon is partly due to babies spending less time around family and child care providers, who might have noticed a delay sooner.

“We were missing kids that should have been picked up sooner,” Prontnicki said.

DAMAGE COULD BE LIFELONG

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on so many people in so many ways. For babies born during this pandemic, a study published in JAMA Pediatrics suggests that the damage has the potential to be lifelong.

“Even though we need to do more research, this study should serve as an alarm bell for us as a society. The children of this pandemic may carry some scars forever … We’ve been seeing the emotional and educational effects on children; we need to be aware of the developmental effects on babies, too. All of these could permanently change their lives,” Harvard reports.

The first three years of life are crucial for brain development and long-term well-being. And it’s not just the health of babies that matters, but the interactions between babies and their caregivers.

Development occurs at an extraordinary rate during a baby’s first year when the brain doubles in size. This early development depends on experience, particularly social experience, which stimulates, tunes, and hones the brain’s unfolding architecture.

A stimulating, varied and responsive environment supports the development of language, cognition, and emotional and social competencies. This dependence on environmental input makes the brain exquisitely flexible and capable of adaptation. But it also means that babies are highly susceptible to the negative impacts of adversity.

This was profoundly disrupted by the lockdowns and masking.

The most vulnerable and disadvantaged children depend on these services and support networks the most.

Drs Fauci, Collins, Redfield, Walensky, the Teachers’ Unions, and others had to know this.

THE CDC LOWERS STANDARDS

The CDC quietly lowered the standards due to the damage done, and some schools followed. The brain was greatly affected by government mandates.

AMERICAN INSTITUTE FOR ECONOMIC RESEARCH

“Children do not readily acquire SARS-CoV-2 (very low risk), spread it to other children or teachers, or endanger parents or others at home. This is the settled science. In the rare cases where a child contracts the Covid virus, it is very unusual for the child to get severely ill or die.

Masking can harm children – as it can some adults. But the cost-benefit analysis is entirely different for adults and children – particularly younger children. Whatever arguments there may be for consenting adults, children should not be required to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19, AIER reports.

“Of course, zero risk is not attainable – with or without masks, vaccines, therapeutics, distancing or anything else medicine may develop, or government agencies may impose.”

“The mask has become so politicized that it prevents rational consideration of the evidence (even across political lines) and drives levels of acrimony, invidious actions, disdain, and villainy among wearers to each other who feel threatened by the individual who will not or cannot wear a mask.

“But how dangerous is this virus? Based on studies done by Professor John PA Ioannidis of Stanford University, we know that we are dealing with a virus that has an infection fatality rate (IFR) of 0.05 in persons 70 years old and under (range: 0.00% to 0.57% with a median of 0.05% across the different global locations; with a corrected median of 0.04%). This compares quite well to the IFR of most influenza viruses (and even lower), and yet the draconian and massive reactions to SARS- CoV-2 have never been employed during influenza season.

Why Did the Government Do It?

“Given this knowledge, it is more than perplexing as to why our governments, at the behest of their public health advisors, have accepted as a fait accompli what we refer to as a ‘great deception’ or lie, convincing us of inevitable and severe consequences if anyone is infected with SARS-CoV-2.

“Yes, the public was lied to and deceived from day one by governments and their medical advisors and the media medical cabal with its incessant messaging that we were all at equal risk of severe illness or death if infected, young and old. They subverted science. This caused irrational fear and hysteria, and it has held on. This type of deception and the resulting unfounded fear has been driven by the media despite “a thousandfold difference in risk between old and young.”…

The AIER concludes this was done knowingly and willingly.

