Nobel Peace Prize nominees Black Lives Matter tied to 91% of riots in US

Nine in ten or 91% of the riots in the United States were linked to the Black Lives Matter. That is according to a recent study.

The U.S. experienced 637 riots between May 26 and Sept. 12, and 91% of those riots were linked to the Black Lives Matter movement, according to the US Crisis Monitor, a joint project at Princeton University.

Forty-nine states, not counting Washington, D.C., experienced riots during that time period.

California led the nation with 86 riots during that time. Oregon came next with 79 riots.

Black Lives Matter, a violent Marxist (aka communist) movement that hates law enforcement, was just nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. The funding for the group is tied to dark money and most of it comes from George Soros.

INDOCTRINATING THE CHILDREN

BLM has a curriculum, which along with the 1619 Project, is being thrust into all of our city schools.

Endorsed by the far-left National Education Association, the largest teacher’s union in the nation, the national organization Black Lives Matter at School (BLMS) seeks to foment a “new uprising for racial justice” by injecting their guiding principles into schools.

The concepts they embrace include globalism, Marxist social justice, transgender affirming, and queer affirming.” They plan to implement restorative justice and Black History/Ethnic Studies K-12 as part of their movement.

The BLM leader who signed the general goals is Opal Tometi, a communist with ties to Nicolas Maduro, the dictator of Venezuela. If you look at the so-called elite who endorsed it, they’re far-left. The endorsers include domestic terrorist Bill Ayers. BLM is vehemently anti-capitalism.

Bill O’Reilly has a decent summary here:

This is one of the Black Lives Matter founders:

Black Lives Matter co-founder: We wouldn't meet with Trump because "we wouldn't have done that with Hitler." pic.twitter.com/HRWvO7ESeV — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 25, 2017

