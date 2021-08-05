Corrupt DoJ launches probe into Phoenix Police Dept. over homeless

















Civil-rights investigation to focus on police practices in the Arizona city, including possible violations of rights of homeless people ~ WSJ

The Justice Department launched a broad civil-rights investigation into the practices of the Phoenix Police Department, including whether officers routinely violate the rights of homeless people in the Arizona city, officials said Thursday, The Wall Street Journal reports.

They’re claiming excessive force, discrimination, 1st and 4th Amendment violations, and violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

We are back to the destruction of police departments so they can be nationalized. This is an Obama operation — that’s conjecture but we are confident we’re right. The open borders is likely a Soros operation and he has his people planted in the White House just as Barack Obama does.

It’s more intimidation, more power, more control, and it has nothing to do with the homeless. We have gone down this road before.

AG Merrick Garland: “The Justice Department is opening an investigation into the city of Phoenix and the Phoenix Police Department.” pic.twitter.com/df9xl2aWuC — The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2021

