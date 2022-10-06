Corrupt FBI Rewards Subservience to the Left

The Washington Times’ Kerry Picket exposed the new WOKE FBI earlier in the week.

The FBI is unethically pushing agents to adopt the radical left agenda.

“In one high-profile example, an FBI agent on duty demonstrated solidarity with Black Lives Matter marchers in Washington by ‘taking a knee’ as the protesters passed,” Picket writes. “The agent was rewarded with a promotion to a supervisor rank.”

“The BLM march in Washington in 2020 was part of protests and riots that swept the country in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis,” she recounts. “Some law enforcement officers began kneeling with BLM protesters in Austin, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles; Coral Gables, Florida; Buffalo, New York; and elsewhere.”

This ensures the worst kind of sycophants will be employed and pushed up the ranks.

In one case, Picket reveals on-duty agents in FBI gear “took a knee” for BLM protesters in Washington. A female agent, Larissa Knapp, was rewarded with a top post at the Washington field office as a counterterrorism special agent in charge following the kneeling incident. She embraced those agents who chose to kneel for the BLM protest.

What you end up with are obedient, servile opportunists who won’t be unbiased.

FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin, who has been suspended from his job at the bureau, said Ms. Knapp showered praise on the agents. “Ms. Knapp hugged each of the ‘kneeling agents’ for their action at the protest,” Mr. Seraphin said, adding that, “He said he shook his head in disbelief before Ms. Knapp yelled at him.”

“So she focused her tirade about how ‘they were heroes … saved lives and they did the right thing,” he recalled.” I called [Director Christopher A. Wray] to say how proud I was they de-escalated things [a potentially violent incident]. I don’t want to see anyone looking sideways at them,’” Mr. Seraphin recalled her saying.

Ms. Knapp denies raising her voice.

